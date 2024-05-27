LPGA Odds and Picks: U.S. Women's Open Best Bets to Win
The second major on the LPGA calendar is set to take place this week.
Nelly Korda won the Chevron Championship last month, now the best women golfers in the world will head to Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania for the U.S. Women's Open. Allisen Corpuz enters as the defending champion, winning at Pebble Beach in 2023.
Lancaster last hosted the Women's U.S. Open back in 2015 when Chun In-gee won by a single stroke over Amy Yang, finishing eight-under par.
Let's take a look at the odds for the event and then I'll break down my top three picks.
U.S. Women's Open Odds
- Nelly Korda +350
- Rose Zhang +1800
- Jin Young Ko +2000
- Atthaya Thitikul +2200
- Minjee Lee +2200
- Ayaka Furue +2500
- Hannah Green +3500
- Sei Young Kim +2500
- Nasas Hataoka +2500
- Brooke Henderson +2500
Nelly Korda is set as the overwhelming favorite at +350. That translates to an implied probability of 22.22%. She has won five of her last six starts.
LPGA Picks and Best Bets for U.S. Women's Open
Ayaka Furue +2500
I've become a big fan of Ayaka Furue over the past year and based on how she's been playing, it's only a matter of time before she wins a major event. She enters this week's U.S. Open ranking fifth on the LPGA in total strokes gained per round (+1.65) and her irons have been dialed in of late. He gained +6.71 strokes on the field with her approach game at the Mizuho Americas Open, her best performance of the season.
She's peaking at the right time and should be well-poised to be in contention this week. She should be further up the odds board than she is at 25-1.
Megan Khang +5000
If you're going to offer me the second best golfer from tee-to-green at 50-1 odds, I'm going to take it. Only Nelly Korda ranks higher than Megan Khang in strokes gained: tee-to-green this season at +1.80 per round. She was also second in the field at the latest event, the Mizuho Americas Open, in that stat at +9.59.
All she needs is a decent tournament with her short game and she's going to be in the mix. Her putting has let her down at times but I like to follow my golden rule when betting on golf; it's better to bet on a good ball striker and hope they get hot on the greens than bet on a good putter and hope they get hot with their irons.
Khang might be the best value bet on the board.
In Gee Chun +12500
In Gee Chun won the U.S. Women's Open the last time it was hosted at Lancaster in 2015. She loved the course and the area so much that she has maintained her relationship with the area and event started the In Gee Chun LCC Educational Foundation through Lancaster Country Club.
Normally, that wouldn't be enough for me to bet on a former champion at a course, but she's also coming off her best finish of the season. She finished T14 at the Mizuho Americas Open, gaining +6.32 strokes on the field.
If her game is trending in the right direction and now heads to a course where she has the most experience of any other golfer in the field, I have to take a shot on betting on her at 125-1 odds.
