LSU vs. Alabama Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 10
Can the Tigers upset the Crimson Tide for the second consecutive year?
By Jovan Alford
The No. 14-ranked LSU Tigers will head to Tuscaloosa, AL, to face the No. 8-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night. It is a massive game in the SEC West standings, as the Tigers are only one game behind the Crimson Tide for first place.
The Tigers are riding a three-game winning streak after defeating Army 62-0 on Oct. 21. The Crimson Tide have won six consecutive games, including a 34-20 win on Oct. 21 against the Tennessee Volunteers. Can Jayden Daniels upset the Crimson Tide for the second straight year? Or will the Crimson Tide continue their dominance and move one step closer to the SEC title game?
Here are the odds and our best bet for LSU vs. Alabama:
LSU vs. Alabama Odds, Spread and Total
Alabama vs. LSU Betting Trends
- LSU is 5-3 against the spread (ATS) this season
- LSU is 2-1 ATS on the road this season
- Alabama is 3-2 ATS at home this season
- Alabama is 19-1 straight up in their last 20 home games
LSU vs. Alabama How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 4
- Game Time: 7:45 p.m. EST
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- LSU Record: 6-2
- Alabama Record: 7-1
LSU vs. Alabama Key Players to Watch
LSU
Malik Nabers: For the Tigers to pull off the upset on Saturday night, they will need a huge performance from star receiver Malik Nabers. Nabers is one of the best wideouts in college football this season and will likely be playing on Sundays.
The 6-foot wide receiver has 56 receptions for 981 yards and nine touchdowns. The junior receiver is coming off a ridiculous performance against the Army, where he had four receptions for 121 yards and two TDs. This season, Nabers has five games with at least 100-plus receiving yards.
Alabama
Jase McClellan: The 5-foot-11 senior running back has run the ball well in the Crimson Tide’s last two wins over Tennessee and Arkansas, which is a good sign for Saturday night. McClellan had a season-high 115 yards on 27 carries and a touchdown in Alabama’s 14-point win over the Volunteers. McClellan has 411 yards and three touchdowns on 87 carries in conference play this season. He should be in store for a big game as the Tigers allow 156.5 rushing yards per game this season, which is third-worst in the SEC.
LSU vs. Alabama Prediction and Pick
The Crimson Tide enter Saturday night’s game as only three-point favorites over the Tigers. Last season, we saw the Tigers defeat the Tide in overtime in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, thanks to a stellar performance from Daniels. The veteran signal-caller completed 68.8% of his passes for two touchdowns and added 95 rushing yards and a score.
Daniels is having a better season than he did in 2022, which should give Tigers fans confidence that he can go into Alabama and win. In the lone game that the Tide lost this season, the Texas Longhorns held the Crimson Tide to 107 rushing yards (3.1 yards per carry) and forced Milroe into two interceptions. The Tigers’ run defense hasn’t been great, but their pass defense only allows QBs to complete 59.4% of their passes and have recorded nine interceptions.
At the same time, the Tigers have to watch out for Alabama’s defense, which has recorded 30 sacks (third-most in the SEC). We should see a lot of points scored in this pivotal SEC West matchup, as the Tigers will give up some big plays. However, I think LSU has the better QB on the field, which gives them the edge.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change