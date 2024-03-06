LSU vs. Arkansas Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, March 6 (Back Road Underdogs)
By Reed Wallach
LSU and Arkansas fight for SEC Tournament positioning on Wednesday evening on the road.
The Tigers blew out the underwhelming Razorbacks at home last month, winning 95-74 in Baton Rouge, can the resurgent Bayou Bengals complete a season sweep on the road?
Here's our full betting preview for LSU vs. Arkansas on Wednesday.
LSU vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread and Total
Arkansas vs. LSU Betting Trends
- Arkansas is 10-19 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Arkansas is 4-10 ATS as a favorite this season
- Arkansas has gone OVER in eight of the last 10 games
LSU vs. Arkansas How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 6th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Bud Walton Arena
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- LSU Record: 16-13
- Arkansas Record: 14-15
LSU vs. Arkansas Key Players to Watch
LSU
Will Baker: Baker was a monster in the first meeting, scoring 25 points while hitting four threes in the blowout win. The big man is able canto play inside and out and bend defenses as a 37% three-point shooter in SEC play.
Arkansas
Tramon Mark: The Houston transfer has had some big efforts in a dismal year for Arkansas, including 23 at Kentucky over the weekend. The forward is draining 38% of his threes on the year and gets to the free-throw line at a high clip. Can he have another great showing at home against a poor LSU defense?
LSU vs. Arkansas Prediction and Pick
I can't trust Arkansas to win by margin against a capable offense.
The Razorbacks haven't beaten an SEC team that is inside the top 100 in effective field goal percentage all season. LSU ranks 84th in that metric.
LSU's a potent three-point shooting offense, hitting 37% of its threes in SEC play while also having a finisher around the rim in terms of Baker. The ability to stretch out a poor Arkansas defense that doesn't excel on that side of the floor, fouling at the third-highest rate in league games.
Arkansas' offense has been brutal all season, outside the top 200 in terms of effective field goal percentage and over-reliant on getting to the free throw line. However, LSU's defense has been compact and disciplined all season, allowing a three-point rate north of 41% (308th in the country).
If this game becomes a jump shot contest, give me LSU to hold up, even at Bud Walton Arena.
