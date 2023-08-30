LSU vs. Florida State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 1
Which top 10 will jumpstart a College Football Playoff push in Week 1?
By Reed Wallach
Last season, Florida State and LSU played one of the craziest games of the season in Week 1, setting the tone for a wild college football season.
Florida State held off LSU in Brian Kelly's coaching debut with the Tigers due to a last second missed extra point, but now meet again in Orlando, Florida for the second straight opening weekend. Can both teams with defined College Football Playoff goals start another great season? Only one will leave undefeated and on the fast track to the CFP, who will it be?
Here's everything you need to know for this top 10 matchup in Week 1!
LSU vs. Florida State Odds, Spread and Total
Florida State vs. LSU Betting Trends
- Florida State went 8-4 ATS last season
- FSU went 2-1 ATS last season as an underdog
- LSU went 7-6 ATS last season
- LSU went 4-4 ATS as a favorite last season
- LSU went 3-1 ATS with the spread inside of a field goal either way
LSU vs. Florida State How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, September 3rd
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Camping World Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- LSU Record: 0-0
- Florida State Record: 0-0
LSU vs. Florida State Key Players to Watch
LSU
Jayden Daniels: Daniels is the second choice to win the Heisman Trophy after helping LSU make a late push for the SEC Championship game. While he was clutch in wins against the likes of Alabama, his overall numbers need to take a step forward, and the hope is that with an experienced offensive line and an offense that returns 82% of production, Daniels will be in line to do so. He passed for 2,913 yards while tossing out 17 passing touchdowns and three interceptions. However, he was under pressure a ton, rushing 186 times for 885 yards and 11 scores.
Harold Perkins Jr.: As a freshman, Perkins shined, emerging as one of the highest rated defensive players. He finished the season with 72 tackles and 7.5 sacks as well as three forced fumbles. Considering FSU bolsters elite offensive weapons, the Tigers are going to need to move Perkins around to generate a sound pass rush to put pressure on Jordan Travis and running back Trey Benson.
Florida State
Jordan Travis: Another Heisman Trophy contender, Travis enters with lofty goals for 2023. With a loaded wide receiver room that includes Johnny Wilson and transfer Keon Coleman, FSU will hope to take the next step with Travis under center after he passed for 3,214 yads and 24 touchdowns with only five interceptions.
Jared Verse: In line to be one of the first 10 picks off the board come the 2024 NFL Draft, Verse will hope to make an impact like he did in last season's matchup, racking up two sacks in the win. LSU's offense line is likely going to take a step forward after allowing 45 sacks, but Verse still possesses a matchup edge.
LSU vs. Florida State Prediction and Pick
This matchup should bring a ton of fireworks with future pros littered on both sidelines. However, I'm going to side with both offenses having success against each defense.
This is year two for Kelly in Baton Rouge with a ton of returning production back on that side of the ball. After mustering just three points in the first half of the opener last year against FSU, the offense settled in and scored 20 in the second half, an extra point away from forcing overtime.
I expect the offensive line to take a considerable step forward with continuity in place and for the team's run game to find answers against a talented, but vulnerable FSU front seven. The Seminoles were 100th in defensive success rate against the run and I expect LSU to run at an elite level yet again after ranking sixth in SR. The team has a stable of stud running backs including last years, leading RB rusher Josh Williams, Noah Cain and transfer Logan Diggs.
Meanwhile, Travis and the Seminoles passing game should attack the soft point in the LSU defense, its secondary. The team was outside the top 100 in explosive pass rate, and I believe the Noles are more equipped to open up this part of the game with the addition of Coleman, who averaged nearly 14 yards per catch on 58 grabs last season.
As I alluded to before, this game was low scoring in the first half, 7-3 Florida State, before the 24-23 finish. Weather is expected in the Orlando area during the week, but by Sunday night it should be clear. I think we see fireworks in the standalone game between two elite offenses.
