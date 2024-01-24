LSU vs. Georgia Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Jan. 24 (Back the Bulldogs)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for LSU-Georgia.
Two teams in the middle of the pack in the SEC will meet in Athens Wednesday night when Georgia hosts LSU. Both teams have lost two of three in conference play following a 2-0 start.
LSU is coming off a split of a two-game homestand, but did get an 89-80 win over a ranked Ole Miss squad. The Tigers have not been profitable as underdogs this season, but does that change against the Bulldogs?
Two weeks ago, Georgia had a 10-game winning streak. That was before running into the top-tier teams in the SEC. The Bulldogs lost single-digit games to Tennessee and Kentucky with a road win over South Carolina sandwiched in between.
With three of its next four games at home, Georgia is trying to start a new streak. Will one begin Wednesday as a small favorite against the Tigers?
Here’s a betting preview of Wednesday’s conference matchup with a best bet.
If you’re looking to bet on any NCAA game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
LSU vs. Georgia odds, spread and total
LSU vs. Georgia betting trends
- LSU is 7-11 ATS this season
- Georgia is 10-7-1 ATS this season
- LSU is 2-5 ATS this season as an underdog
- Georgia is 5-4-1 ATS this season as a favorite
- The OVER is 9-9 in LSU games this season
- The OVER is 9-9 in Georgia games this season
LSU vs. Georgia how to watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 24
- Game time: 6:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Stegeman Coliseum
- How to watch (TV): SEC Network
- LSU record: 11-7 (3-2 SEC)
- Georgia record: 13-5 (3-2 SEC)
LSU vs. Georgia key players to watch
LSU
Jalen Cook: The junior guard is on his second stint with the Tigers after playing in Baton Rouge as a freshman and transferring to Tulane for two seasons. In eight games, Cook is averaging 14.9 points per game but has cooled off over LSU’s 1-2 stretch. In those three games, Cook is just 11-of-33 from the field and 3-of-17 from beyond the arc.
Georgia
Jabri Abdur-Rahim: Georgia’s offense is led by its 3-point shooting offense behind Abdur-Rahim, who is averaging 13.9 points per game. The senior leads the SEC in 3-point shooting (42.6%) and is second in the conference in triples per game (2.6). He was 7-of-14 from deep and finished with 34 points in Georgia’s 105-96 loss to Kentucky on Saturday.
LSU vs. Georgia prediction and pick
It’s strength-on-strength in this matchup as each team is led by its defense. For the Bulldogs, Georgia is No. 49 in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom, and is No. 54 in effective field goal percentage and No. 39 in defending the perimeter.
LSU’s offense is averaging 67.6 points in three games on the road this season, and does the majority of its damage from inside the arc (No. 69) while struggling to shoot from the outside. For the Tigers’ defense, LSU is No. 55 in efficiency and Georgia’s offense has is No. 256 in two-point shooting.
Overall, both these teams run up-tempo attacks and Georgia should bounce back at home as the better team. LSU is just 1-2 on the road this season and Georgia covered this number in 11 of its last 13 games, with the two exceptions being losses to ranked Tennessee and Kentucky. Lay the points as the Bulldogs get right at home.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.