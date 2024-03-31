LSU vs. Iowa Prediction, Odds and Key Players for NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
One of the biggest games in women's college basketball history is set to take place on Monday night when Iowa takes on LSU in the Elite 8 that will be a rematch of last year's National Championship.
Not only is it a rematch of last year's final, but the game will feature two of the biggest stars in the game in Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.
Will Iowa get its revenge and advance to the Final Four or will LSU keep its dreams of going back-to-back alive? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
If you want to get in on the action, be sure to click the link below to sign up for an account at FanDuel Sportsbook. If you do, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager!
LSU vs. Iowa odds, spread, and total
LSU vs. Iowa how to watch
- Date: Monday, April 1
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: MVP Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- LSU Record: 31-5
- Iowa Record: 32-4
LSU vs. Iowa key players to watch
LSU
Angel Reese: There's no question who the two players to watch in this game are. For LSU, it's Angel Reese who leads the team in both points (18.7) and rebounds (13.2) per game. She recorded 15 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists against Iowa in last year's National Championship.
Iowa
Caitlin Clark: The best women's college basketball player of all time will do her best to lead Iowa to a Final Four this week. She's averaging 31.7 points per game this season, 4.7 more than the next closest player.
LSU vs. Iowa prediction and pick
There's no question that Iowa is the better shooting team, ranking second in the country in field goal percentage, but their defense is going to cost them against LSU just like it did last season. The Hawkeyes rank just 137th in the country opponent field goal percentage while the Tigers rank 21st.
LSU also has the advantage in rebounding and turnovers, which is where the Tigers shine. They're 24th in turnover margin per game (+4.44) and second in the country in rebounding margin (+12.6). Iowa ranks just 162nd (+0.56) and 19th (+7.6) in those two areas.
In last year's final, Caitlin Clark scored 30 points and eight assists, but a -4 turnover margin and a -11 rebounding margin, including allowing 14 offensive rebounds, ended up costing the Hawkeyes the win. I expect a similar result in the rematch.
Pick: LSU +1.5
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.