LSU vs. Mississippi State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 3
Trust the Tigers as big road favorites?
By Reed Wallach
LSU took out its frustrations after losing to Florida State in Week 1, beating an FCS foe in Grambling 72-10.
However, the Tigers are back to playing high level competition, this time Mississippi State as it starts its SEC schedule. The Bulldogs were lucky to escape its game with Arizona at home winners, is that setting them up to get rolled at home? Or can the hosts test an unproven LSU secondary?
Here's everything you need for this Week 3 conference opener for each team:
Mississippi State vs. LSU Odds, Spread and Total
Mississippi State vs. LSU Betting Trends
- LSU was 0-3 against the spread (ATS) as a favorite in SEC play last season
- Mississippi State has gone UNDER in both games this season
- LSU has gone OVER in both games this season
Mississippi State vs. LSU How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 16th
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- LSU Record: 1-1
- Mississippi State Record: 2-0
LSU vs. Mississippi State Key Players to Watch
LSU
Jayden Daniels: Daniels couldn't lift the Tigers over the Seminoles, but he has been potent this season. He passed for 346 yards in the loss and completed 75% of his passes against an admittedly low level of competition. How will he fare against Mississippi State? He passed for only 210 yards on 59% completion percentage, but rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown in a31-16 win at home last season.
Mississippi State
Will Rogers: The veteran Bulldogs quarterback is in the midst of a transition of scheme, and its showing against an FCS defense and a lowly Arizona D. The team is right around the national average in terms of efficiency, 58th in success rate and 53rd in EPA/Play. Will he be able to get it going against LSU, who struggled against a pass-happy FSU team?
LSU vs. Mississippi State Prediction and Pick
Mississippi State was lucky to escape its home game against Arizona. The Bulldogs were out-gained by over 100 yards, but five turnovers from the Wildcats helped the team get away with an overtime win.
Now, the team will host an LSU team that has a far more fearsome defensive front that could put some pressure against a new look Bulldogs offense that is trying to establish the run more. LSU's defense was challenged over the top against one of the best receiving groups in the country in Florida State, but Mississippi State lacks the talent to take the top off this defense. I believe that the Tigers will be able to get in the backfield and put the home team behind schedule.
However, this is a lofty point spread to justify and trust with the visitors. I prefer the under in this spot. LSU's offense is a bit inflated after playing lowly Grambling and playing in a shootout against FSU. I believe that despite the improved play of Daniels, this passing game is still a notch below an elite level and LSU would prefer to keep this game on the ground with the QB's legs.
LSU has far better wide receivers than Arizona, but that was a frenetic offense that rips off chunk plays at a far higher clip. I think both teams play slow and this is more of a defensive struggle behind two veteran defensive lines.
I'll lean towards the under as my point of attack in this SEC opener.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
