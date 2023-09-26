LSU vs. Ole Miss Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 5
Two SEC teams meet with fireworks expected, but will it play out that way?
By Reed Wallach
Two teams with explosive offenses meet in a battle of teams trying to find an edge in the SEC West.
Ole Miss came up short at Alabama last week, and it won't get easier against Alabama, but must stay focused as a loaded LSU team comes to town, who have been firing on all cylinders on offense of late, scoring more than 35 in its first two SEC games.
This total is incredibly high at 67.5, is it warranted?
Let's discuss this SEC showdown:
LSU vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread and Total
Ole Miss vs. LSU Betting Trends
- LSU is 2-1 against the spread (ATS)
- Ole Miss is 3-1 ATS this season
- Ole Miss is 0-1 ATS as an underdog
- LSU has gone OVER in every game this season
- Ole Miss has gone OVER in three of four games this season
LSU vs. Ole Miss How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- LSU Record: 3-1
- Ole Miss Record: 3-1
LSU vs. Ole Miss Key Players to Watch
LSU
Malik Nabers: Nabers has been a monster this season, catching 32 passes in four games for 523 yards with five touchdown receptions, including four in his last two games. Nabers will go up against a fairly strong Ole Miss pass defense that is top 50 in EPA/Pass this season.
Ole Miss
Jaxson Dart: Dart struggled against Alabama, completing only 20-of-35 passes for 244 yards, taking five sacks and throwing an interception. The quarterback will face a struggling Tigers defense on Saturday that is outside the top 100 in EPA/Pass this season in hopes of getting back on track.
LSU vs. Ole Miss Prediction and Pick
LSU has been an over team all season long, going over in every game so far. The team has been explosive all season, but has struggled to limit big plays so far this season.
However, Ole Miss offense hasn't been as good as advertised, thriving in garbage time to pad its stats against Tulane and Georgia Tech. Ole Miss has gone under in the first half of three straight games after boat-racing FCS foe Mercer.
The Rebels have battled injuries to the likes of Zhakari Franklin and Tre Harris this season. While both played in the Alabama loss, the two combined for only two catches on four targets for 31 yards. Will the Ole Miss passing game get going on Saturday?
Meanwhile, the Rebels have done a very nice job of limiting chunk plays so far this season, ranking inside the top 40 nationally in explosive run and pass plays as well as generating 14 sacks, tied for the 11th most in the nation.
The pace may be fast, but both teams may be able to limit the big play early on in this one in a bit of a feeling out process. While LSU's explosive pass defense has been shaky, the Ole Miss offensive line has been subpar tso far this season, 95th in tackles for loss allowed and 122nd in havoc allowed rate.
I believe LSU can get in the backfield and generate enough negative plays to put the Rebels behind the sticks to start. This game may open up late, but my favorite look is to go under in the first half.
