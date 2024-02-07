LSU vs. Tennessee Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Feb. 7
By Reed Wallach
Tennessee shook off a mid-week loss last week by blasting Kentucky at Rupp Arena by double digits, hanging 103 points in the process.
The Volunteers are a true National Championship contender and will look to build its case even further by dominating SEC foe LSU. Oddsmakers have Tennessee as double-digit favorites in this one, can the team come through and cover yet again?
Here's our betting preview for this SEC showdown, make sure to sign up for BETMGM to wager on this one, which is giving new users $158 in bonus bets when they make a first wager of just $5!
LSU vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread and Total
Tennessee vs. LSU Betting Trends
- LSU is 9-12 against the spread (ATS) this season
- LSU is 2-6 ATS as an underdog this season
- Tennessee has gone OVER in 12 of 21 games this season
LSU vs. Tennessee How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, February 7th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- LSU Record: 12-9
- Tennessee Record: 16-5
LSU vs. Tennessee Key Players to Watch
LSU
Jalen Cook: Cook was impressive in short work on Saturday as LSU blew out Arkansas, scoring 20 points in 21 minutes while shooting 62% from the field. The Tulane transfer will have his hands full against an elite Tennessee defense, but if he continues to shoot well from the perimeter, he is 10/22 in the last three games from beyond the arc, the Tigers may be competitive on the road.
Tennessee
Dalton Knecht: Knecht was quiet in the Vols' 103-92 win at Kentucky on Saturday night, hitting only five of his 14 shots, but his impact isn't mitigated as he was fresh off a run of six straight games scoring 25 or more points.
LSU vs. Tennessee Prediction and Pick
This matchup should suit the Vols nicely on both sides of the floor. LSU is a team that has struggled on the glass all season and has been exposed against elite offenses all season. The Tigers allowed 109 points to Alabama and 93 to Auburn on the road, and Tennessee's offense can put up a similar number with its ability to generate second chances (57th in the country).
The Vols offense has little holes in it and it can take advantage of an LSU defense that has been vulnerable at times. Meanwhile, the Tigers offense is due for a setback after hanging 95 on Arkansas with a blistering 52% three-point shooting barrage at home. On the road, the team will struggle with an elite Tennessee defense that is fourth in the nation in effective field goal percentage.
Some may flock to LSU in hopes of fading Tennessee off a massive win on the road, but LSU hasn't shown an ability to hang with the top of the conference just yet. I'll lay it with the Vols.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!