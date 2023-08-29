Lynx vs. Mystics Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, Aug. 29 (Healthy Mystics Are Dangerous)
Elena Delle Donne and the Mystics are coming off their best win of the 2023 season.
By Peter Dewey
The Washington Mystics are looking to make a push in the WNBA playoff picture, and they’ll have a chance to overtake the Minnesota Lynx for the No. 5 seed on Tuesday night.
Minnesota is half a game ahead of the Mystics in the standings entering this game, but it has a much worse net rating (No. 10 in the WNBA) than the Mystics (No. 5 in the WNBA).
Washington could be a candidate to make a run in the second half of this season now that star Elena Delle Donne is healthy. Washington has also gotten Shakira Austin back from injury, and the team could be adding Natasha Cloud (questionable) and Kristi Toliver (questionable) back in the rotation as well.
That’s a bad sign for the Lynx, but oddsmakers are already factoring in for a Washington victory, which could give Minnesota chance to cover.
Lynx vs. Mystics odds, spread and total
Lynx vs. Mystics prediction and pick
This is a tough game to bet since the Lynx have been money against the spread on the road this season, going 12-5 in 2023.
However, the Mystics are coming off their most impressive win of the season, beating the Las Vegas Aces by 16 points. Washington’s defense was elite in that game, holding the Aces to just 62 points.
The Mystics opened the season with an elite defense, but an injury to Delle Donne hurt the team across the board in the middle of the season. Could that finally be changing?
If it is, I’m not going to miss out on a chance to get the Mystics as just 6.5 point favorites.
Washington has a much better net rating than the Lynx, and the team’s No. 9 offensive rating should take a step forward with key players like Austin and Delle Donne back in the lineup.
The Lynx are just 6-10 against the Eastern Conference this season, and Washington is 10-7-1 ATS at home. I can’t fade the Mystics after their best game of the season.
