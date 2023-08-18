Lynx vs. Storm Prediction and Odds for Friday, Aug. 18 (Seattle Overvalued at Home)
The Lynx and Storm should play a close contest on Friday night.
By Peter Dewey
The Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm face off in a Western Conference matchup on Friday, Aug. 18.
The Lynx are slight favorites on the road in this game, just the 10th time they’ve been favored all season. The Lynx are 4-4-1 ATS in their previous nine matchups as favorites.
Seattle is just 9-21 on the season, and the team has really struggled at home, going 4-13 straight up. Jewell Loyd is one of the best players in the WNBA, but she can’t carry this team herself.
However, the Lynx are 11th in the league in net rating, now behind the Storm (10th). How should we wager on this matchup between two Western Conference squads?
Lynx vs. Storm odds, spread and total
Lynx vs. Storm prediction and pick
The Lynx won’t have Natalie Achonwa or Lindsay Allen in this game, but the Storm are also down a player in Gabby Williams.
Minnesota may be undervalued in this game since it lost badly to the struggling Indiana Fever in its last matchup, but the team has good wins over the Connecticut Sun and New York Liberty over the last month.
The bright side for the Lynx in this game is that the team’s No. 11 defense may not be exposed because Seattle has the worst offensive rating in the WNBA this season.
The Lynx have a two-point road win and an 11-point home win over the Storm this season.
Since Seattle has struggled badly at home this season, I don’t mind taking Minnesota to win this one outright on Friday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
