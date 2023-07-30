Lynx vs. Sun prediction and odds for Sunday, July 30
Are the Sun being given too much credit on Sunday?
By Reed Wallach
The Lynx remain in the playoff picture, riding a two game winning streak to push just short of .500.
However, oddsmakers aren't giving the 12-13 Lynx much of a chance on Sunday on the road against the 18-6 Sun. Connecticut is a double digit home favorite in hopes of winning its fourth game in a row. How should we bet this national TV matchup?
Here are the odds and our best bet:
Lynx vs. Sun odds, spread and total
Lynx vs. Sun prediction and pick
The Lynx are fresh off a win at New York against the Liberty, the second impressive victory for the club after winning at home earlier this week against the Mystics.
The Lynx won as 13.5-point underdogs on Friday, and the team should get a boost in the market, but its not, sitting as 12.5-point underdogs in this one. While the Sun are amongst the WNBA elite this season, it pales in comparison to the Liberty.
Meanwhile, Minnesota has been competitive this month, 6-4, but a few outlier results have drowned its net rating, including two double digit losses to the Aces and Wings by 40.
However, the team has either lost by single digits or won outright in all other games in the month of July. I believe the team is being looked down upon because of a few outings, I'll back the big underdog.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.