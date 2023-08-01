Lynx vs. Sun prediction and odds for Tuesday, Aug. 1 (Fade Lynx without Napheesa Collier)
Can the Connecticut Sun bounce back against the Minnesota Lynx after losing on Sunday?
By Peter Dewey
The Connecticut Sun are one game out of first place in the Eastern Conference heading into Tuesday night’s matchup with the Minnesota Lynx.
Minnesota – despite being without star player Napheesa Collier – pulled off a four-point win in Connecticut on Sunday.
It was a huge win, but can bettors ask for a repeat performance from the Lynx who are down Collier, Natalie Achonwa and Rachel Banham in this game?
That’s a big-time task, especially since Connecticut has done a good job bouncing back this season, losing just seven games in total.
Here’s the latest odds and my best bet for this matchup on Tuesday night:
Lynx vs. Sun odds, spread and total
Lynx vs. Sun prediction and pick
As big as it was for the Lynx to pick up the win on Sunday, I am betting on Connecticut to bounce back in this spot.
The Sun are solid against the spread at home (7-5) and as a favorite (10-6) in the 2023 season. That offsets Minnesota’s great ATS record on the road (8-4) and as an underdog (10-8).
Even though the team did pick up a win without Collier on Sunday, I think Minnesota’s luck is about to run out.
The team has upset the New York Liberty and Sun (the two best teams in the West) since Collier went down, an impressive feat, but one that I think is going to be hard to sustain.
On the season, the Lynx are just seventh in offensive rating and 10th in defensive rating, and that’s with Collier playing and scoring over 21 points per game. With the former UConn star out, the Lynx are eventually going to regress to the mean.
Connecticut has an elite defense (No. 2 in the WNBA in defensive rating), and it has lost two games in a row just once all season long.
This is a prime bounce-back spot where we could be getting some value on Connecticut.
