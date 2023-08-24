Lynx vs. Wings prediction and odds for Thursday, Aug. 24 (Bet the underdog to cover)
Can Minnesota pull off another upset win?
By Peter Dewey
For the second time in as many games, the Minnesota Lynx take on the Dallas Wings, this time in Dallas.
The Lynx won by five points in their last meeting despite being home underdogs. They’ll look to pull off another upset in this game as the team is catching a handful of poitns on the road.
These two teams are No. 2 and No. 3 in the Western Conference this season, but Arike Ogunbowale and the Wings are the No. 4 seed overall, two games ahead of the No. 5-seeded Atlanta Dream.
This should be a fun matchup considering that there were 177 combined points in there last meeting, but how should we bet on it?
Lynx vs. Wings odds, spread and total
Lynx vs. Wings prediction and pick
I think Minnesota is undervalued in this game as a 7.5-point underdog.
The Lynx played well in the first meeting between these teams this week, and the team has thrived on the road in the 2023 season, going 11-6 against the spread.
Dallas has a much better offensive rating and underlying metrics this season, but the team is the worst 3-point shooting team in the league, which can prevent it from pulling away in games.
Dallas has been average against the spread as a favorite (12-11) and at home (9-7) this season.
After winning outright as six-point dogs, there’s no reason why the Lynx can’t hang around on the road on Thursday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.