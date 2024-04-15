Magic vs. Cavaliers Opening Series Odds, Prediction and Pick (Can Orlando Upset?)
Breaking down the opening series odds for the first-round matchup between the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers.
By Peter Dewey
The No. 4 vs. No. 5 seed matchup in the Eastern Conference features the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic after Cleveland lost – sitting some key players – on Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets.
Did the Cavs seek out a matchup with Orlando? They’ll never admit it, but it seems like Cleveland wanted to avoid a first-round meeting with the Miami Heat or Philadelphia 76ers.
These teams split their season series, but the Cavs have been banged up all season long, making it tough on them to get in a rhythm. Does that change in the playoffs?
Oddsmakers think Cleveland is in a great spot to advance, but that may not be the way to bet this series.
Magic vs. Cavaliers Series Odds
- Magic: +165
- Cavs: -195
Magic vs. Cavaliers Series Exact Outcome Odds
- Cavs in seven games: +320
- Cavs in five games: +400
- Magic in six games: +500
- Cavs in six games: +500
- Magic in seven games: +650
- Cavs in four games: +800
- Magic in five games: +1200
- Magic in four games: +1800
If you’re looking to bet on the NBA playoffs, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Magic vs. Cavaliers Series Prediction and Pick
Sure, Orlando lacks playoff experience, but how much do the Cavs really have.
Outside of Donovan Mitchell and Max Strus, this team’s biggest playoff run as a whole is losing in five games to the New York Knicks last season where Jarrett Allen infamously said the “lights were too bright.”
Cleveland went on a massive run in the middle of the season but has leveled out since, and I’m worried about the team against an Orlando team that was No. 1 against the spread at home and posted a 29-12 straight up record there.
These teams are very similar in net rating (Cavs at +2.5, Magic at +2.4), but Orlando features the No. 3 defense in the NBA.
With Mitchell missing time towards the end of the season and J.B. Bickerstaff’s teams struggling down the stretch, Orlando could be live to advance to the second round.
Pick: Orlando Magic (+165), Magic in six games (+500)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.