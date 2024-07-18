Magic vs. Nets NBA Summer League Predictions, Odds and Key Players for July 18 (Lay it with Orlando)
The NBA Summer League continues Thursday night and pits a pair of 2-1 teams against each other in the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets.
The Nets are coming off a 92-85 victory over the Knicks on Tuesday while the Magic have a quick turnaround after falling to the Grizzlies 104-98 on Wednesday. Here’s the betting preview for the matchup.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Magic vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Magic: -4 (-110)
- Nets: +4 (-110)
Money line
- Magic: -192
- Nets: +160
Total: 179.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Magic vs. Nets How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 18
- Game time: 8 p.m. EST
- Venue: Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV/ESPN+
- Magic Record: 2-1
- Nets Record: 2-1
Magic vs. Nets Players to Watch
Orlando Magic
- Jay Huff: The 25-year-old who went undrafted out of Virginia in 2021 is trying to stick to an NBA roster after appearing in 31 games for three different teams over the last three seasons. Huff is making a strong case with the Magic as the 7-foot-1 center has scored 47 points on 20-of-33 shooting over three games.
Brooklyn Nets
- Jalen Wilson: Brooklyn’s second-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Wilson has been great over the past two summers. On Tuesday, Wilson helped the Nets recover from a 21-point deficit with a game-high 27 points on 8-of-16 shooting, including a 5-of-10 showing from beyond the arc.
Magic vs. Nets Prediction and Pick
While the Nets are riding high after their comeback win over the Knicks, it’s hard to ignore the putrid shooting numbers that led to such a hefty deficit in that matchup and a loss in their game prior.
On Sunday, Brooklyn connected at just a 38.9% clip in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers and hit 40% of their shots in an overtime victory against the Indiana Pacers on July 12. The Nets are 20th in the Summer League in field goal percentage at 40.6% and 19th in shooting from beyond the arc. Brooklyn has also been sloppy with the ball, ranking 11th in turnovers per game.
In a complete role-reversal from the 2023-24 NBA season where the Magic made the postseason but struggled mightily for any semblance of an effective offense, Orlando is No. 3 in the Summer League in scoring at 98.3 points per game and No. 2 in field goal percentage, connecting at a blistering 49.1% clip.
If Orlando has an off night from the field, they should be able to create second-chance opportunities against a Brooklyn squad that is last in the league in defensive rebounds per game (21.7).
Orlando’s biggest bounce back should be on the defensive side of the ball after allowing triple digits to Memphis on Wednesday. With a short turnaround, they should be able to find success against a sub-par Brooklyn offense filled with inconsistent shooters. Lay the points with Orlando.
Pick: Magic -4
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.