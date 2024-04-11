Malik Nabers Heavily Favored to Bet Second Wide Receiver Drafted in 2024 NFL Draft Odds
By Reed Wallach
The 2024 NFL Draft is crowded with elite wide receiver prospects, with three possibly set to be selected inside the top 10.
While Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. is the heavy favorite to be the first wide receiver selected, LSU’s Malik Nabers is the chalk to be the second wide receiver to be selected with Washington’s Rome Odunze also in the mix. Nabers has been a consensus top 10 pick throughout much of the pre-draft process and is expected to go anywhere between the fifth and ninth picks come the April 25th first round.
The junior LSU product was outstanding in an offense that was headlined by Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, hauling in 89 passes for 1,569 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns.
Nabers has a fairly wide range, but is firmly inside the top 10 as a prospect with his landing spot starting at No. 5, which is currently held by the Los Angeles Chargers.
While Nabers is the odds on favorite to be the second wide out off the board, Odunze is also in the mix, seen as a candidate to go in a similar range as Nabers, even though its seen as behind Nabers. However, all it takes is one team to view Odunze as the better prospect.
This will be an interesting betting market that starts to take shape over the next two weeks. Of course, Nabers or Odunze can stun the masses and leapfrog MHJ, making him the No. 2 WR picked!
For now, here are the updated odds for who will be the second wide receiver taken, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
2024 NFL Draft Second Wide Receiver Selected
- Malik Nabers: -230
- Rome Odunze: +340
- Marvin Harrison Jr.: +470
