Malik Nabers Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds (No. 6 Overall Pick Candidate for ROY Honors)
By Reed Wallach
The Giants bolstered its skill position group in the 2024 NFL Draft, landing one of the most explosive playmakers in the class, LSU's Malik Nabers.
New York selected Nabers with the No. 6 pick in hopes of giving Daniel Jones another weapon to play with in a healthy 2024. While the Giants passing game has been underwhelming in recent years, Nabers is the most proven commodity to join the team with the Giants spending a top 10 pick on him.
The LSU product caught 89 passes for 1,569 yards with 14 touchdowns playing with No. 2 overall pick and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels last season. Moving up to the next level, can Nabers make a quick impact?
Nabers may not be in the offensive system to post big enough numbers to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, but oddsmakers have taken notice of his talent, giving him the fifth shortest odds to win the award, behind Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr., Daniels, and J.J. McCarthy.
There's legitimate excitement around Nabers and the skill set he brings to the Giants, but he ultimately may not be able to make an impact as much as the odds would hope with the state of the rest of the roster.
For now, here are the odds for 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year:
2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year
