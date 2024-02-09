Manchester City vs. Everton Prediction and Odds for Premier League Matchweek 24 (Phil Foden to Star Again)
Manchester City have the chance to go top of the league this weekend or will Everton help their bitter rivals in the title race?
By Ryan Kuzio
Manchester City have the chance to go top of the Premier League for the first time since November when they host Everton in the early kickoff of Matchweek 24.
City climbed within two points of leaders Liverpool with the Reds losing away at Arsenal 3-1 and City winning by the same scoreline when they visited Brentford on Monday.
Everton are in the relegation zone due to their 10-point deduction earlier on in the season, but they will be looking to catch up with Luton and Nottingham Forest to try and stay in the league they have been in since its inception.
Who do I think will win? What do I think will happen? Well, let’s get into it.
If you're looking to bet on this matchup, check out FanDuel Sportsbooks' welcome offer! New users that sign up with the link below and wager $5 will earn $200 in bonus bets if their first bet wins!
Manchester City vs. Everton Stats and Information
- Manchester City have won their last nine games in all competitions, including a 3-1 win over Everton in December.
- Everton have one win since that game and that was in the FA Cup against Crystal Palace.
- Since their last meeting, Man City have picked up 12 points in the league, Everton have picked up three all of them being from ties.
- Everton have failed to beat Man City in the last five meetings, with City winning on four occasions.
- In the last five meetings, Man City have scored 11 goals and have scored in every game.
- Phil Foden scored in the last meeting and he also scored a hat trick on Monday against Brentford.
Manchester City vs. Everton Odds
Manchester City vs. Everton Prediction and Pick
I think the easy bet is going to be on the current treble winners beating a team who have struggled for the past three seasons.
It will be an interesting game but Man City will dominate near the end and Foden will score his fourth goal this week in a win at home to Everton.
My Pick: Man City Moneyline and Phil Foden anytime Goalscorer
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.