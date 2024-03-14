Manchester City vs. Newcastle United prediction and odds for FA Cup Quarter Final (Phil Foden to Star)
By Ryan Kuzio
Manchester City takes on Newcastle United in the FA Cup Quarter Final on Saturday. These two sides have already faced each other in the EFL Cup where Newcastle beat Man City 1-0.
Manchester City has won five meetings with the Northeast club and will be looking to defend their title. Manchester City won the FA Cup last season beating bitter rivals Manchester United in the final 2-1.
While both teams are talented, especially the reigning champs, both come in shorthanded. Man City is without Jack Grealish and Ederson for this game. Newcastle United is without Nick Pope, Lewis Hall, Kieran Trippier, Joelinton, and Callum Wilson.
Who do I think will progress to the Semi Finals? What do I think will happen? Well, let’s get into it.
Manchester City vs. Newcastle United Stats and Information
- Manchester City are unbeaten in 2024, last losing to Aston Villa in December 2023.
- The last home defeat was a year before that, losing to Brentford in November 2022.
- Newcastle are coming off of a 3-2 loss to Chelsea on Monday Night Football.
- Previous matches between Manchester City and Newcastle United have averaged 3.38 goals while BTTS has happened 47% of the time.
- Phil Foden has scored 18 goals this season in all competitions and also 10 assists.
Manchester City vs. Newcastle United Odds
Spread
- Manchester City: -1.5 (-150)
- Newcastle United: +1.5 (+125)
Moneyline
- Manchester City: -400
- Newcastle United: +900
- Tie: +500
Total: 3.5 (Over +108/Under -150)
Manchester City vs. Newcastle United Prediction and Pick
I love the FA Cup, it is a brilliant concept as you can get sides who you might not think will win to win but I do not think this is the case.
I think Manchester City will fight to win as many trophies as they did last year,
I also think Phil Foden will get a goal contribution in this game.
Back Manchester City to win and Phil Foden to score or assist.
