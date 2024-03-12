Manchester United vs. Liverpool prediction and odds for FA Cup Quarter Final (Liverpool to progress to Semi)
Another Step in the Jurgen Klopp Farewell Tour.
By Ryan Kuzio
Manchester United will host Liverpool in the FA Cup Quarter Final in Jurgen Klopp’s farewell season.
These two have played each other once this season and it ended goalless at Anfield.
Liverpool have dominated in the past few years in this fixture, winning 5-0 and 7-0 in the past two and a half years.
Both sides are without many players for this fixture.
Manchester United are without Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
Liverpool are without Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago, Ryan Gravenberch, Joel Matip, Ibrahim Konate, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones and Alisson.
So both sides are definitely not at full strength, who do I think will progress to the Semi Finals? What do I think will happen? Well, let’s get into it.
Manchester United vs. Liverpool Stats and Information
- Manchester United have lost four out of their last 10 home games in all competitions.
- Liverpool have won their last four away games in all competitions.
- Liverpool have also won 44 games at Old Trafford against Manchester United
- They have faced each other four times in the FA Cup and both sides have won two matches each.
- Mohamed Salah has just come back from injury but has scored 15 goals this season in the league and has nine assists in the league.
Manchester United vs. Liverpool Odds
- Manchester United +185
- Liverpool -250
Manchester United vs. Liverpool Prediction and Pick
Liverpool wants to win as much as possible to send Jurgen Klopp off into the sunset. They have already won the EFL Cup in the last few minutes of extra time with a Virgil Van Dijk header giving them their first bit of silverware this season.
I think Liverpool will win the FA Cup as well so that means i think they will win this contest.
Mohamed Salah will play a part in this game as he always seems to do.
Back Liverpool to win and Mohamed Salah to score.
