Maple Leafs vs. Bruins Game 2 Prediction and Best Bet (How to Bet Total)
Betting odds, pick and prediction for Game 2 of the Bruins-Maple Leafs series.
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins opened their playoff series on Saturday night at TD Garden. The Bruins dominated the scoring despite the Maple Leafs dominating the scoring chances. The Maple Leafs have now lost five straight games where they have given up five goals or more in all of those games.
The Maple Leafs goaltending and defensive issues have started to catch up to them at the worst time, but tonight, they will have to give the Bruins their best shot to avoid going down 2-0. With the game-one win, the Bruins have now beaten the Maple Leafs seven straight times and have scored four or more goals in five of those seven games. Just because the Maple Leafs have to give the Bruins their best effort does not mean they will keep the puck out of the net.
Maple Leafs vs. Bruins Odds, Puck Line and Total
Maple Leafs vs. Bruins Prediction and Pick
In game one of the series between the Leafs and Bruins, they combined for 8.24 expected goals, 5.77 of which came at even strength. In the regular season, all four of the games these two division rivals played they combined for six expected goals or more in all four games.
If it was not for the Bruins' goaltending, all five of these games would have gone over, but the Maple Leafs have only managed one goal in each of the last three games against the Bruins, which caused two of those games to go under by the hook.
Although Jeremy Swayman has been unbelievable in the Bruins' net all year, the Maple Leafs have the best goal scorer on the planet and were the best five-on-five all season long.
In game one, Swayman saved 3.54 goals above expected. Despite his greatness, it will be hard to replicate that against this offense in back-to-back games, considering he averaged 0.38 goals saved above expected per game in the regular season.
The Maple Leafs are a flawed defensive team with one of the worst defensive cores in the playoffs. They finished bottom 12 in the league in expected goals against.
It is hard to think they are going to lock it down defensively against this Bruins team that they have shown no sign of stopping. However, the Maple Leafs could get the offensive boost they need if William Nylander and Bobby McMann return from injury for game two.
Either way, I like six goals to be scored in this one.
All Stats From NaturalStatTrick
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins Best Bet: Over 5.5 Goals (-120)
