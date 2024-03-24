March Madness ACC Conference Record (North Carolina, North Carolina State Shine, Advance to Sweet 16)
By Reed Wallach
The ACC typically produces NCAA Tournament success, most recently with Miami, who made a surprise run to the 2023 Final Four. Can something be brewing again in the ACC?
The best team in the ACC this season is No. 1 seed in the West Region, North Carolina, who has advanced to the Sweet 16 for the second time in three seasons under Hubert Davis. Who will join the Tar Heels in the second weekend after an undefeated first round for the ACC.
No. 4 seed Duke advanced past No. 13 Vermont and has a date on Sunday with No. 12 James Madison while No. 6 seed Clemson blew out No. 11 New Mexico ahead of a meeting with No. 3 Baylor.
However, the story of the conference has been No. 11 seed NC State, who not only won five games in five days to win the ACC Tournament, it is now into the Sweet 16, winning seven games in 12 days after beating No. 14 Oakland in the Round of 32.
Here’s the results for the ACC through the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament
ACC March Madness record
- ACC March Madness Record Straight Up: 6-0
- ACC March Madness Record Against the Spread: 5-0-1
ACC March Madness Results
- No. 1 North Carolina defeats No. 16 Wagner, 90-62
- No. 11 North Carolina State defeats No. 6 North Carolina State, 80-67
- No. 6 Clemson defeats No. 11 New Mexico, 77-56
- No. 4 Duke defeats No. 13 Vermont, 64-47
- No. 1 North Carolina defeats No. 9 Michigan State, 85-69
- No. 11 North Carolina State defeats No. 14 Oakland, 79-73
- No. 4 Duke defeats No. 12 James Madison, 93-55
- No. 6 Clemson defeats No. 3 Baylor 72-64
ACC National Championship Odds
