March Madness Big 12 Conference Record (Mixed Results for College Basketball Best League)
By Reed Wallach
The Big 12, long thought of as the best conference in the country all season, sent eight teams to the NCAA Tournament, tied for the most in the country.
It’s been a mixed bag for the conference thus far, with some impressive showings like No. 2 seed Iowa State being the first team to advance to the Sweet 16 from the Big 12, but also some bad losses like No. 6 seed BYU dropping a game to bid stealing, No. 11 Duquesne. However, Houston won arguably the game of the tournament thus far, beating No. 9 Texas A&M in overtime on Sunday night.
Houston, the best team in the conference this season in its first year as a Big 12 member, blew out Longwood in the first round and will look to breakthrough as National Champions under Kelvin Sampson for the first time.
It wasn’t all pretty for the conference though through the first weekend with TCU getting out-classed by double digits as favorites despite being the No. 9 seed against No. 8 Utah State and Texas Tech lost as the No. 6 seed in the South Region to No. 11 North Carolina State.
While No. 4 Kansas lost in the second round, the team won a thriller while being short handed against upstart No. 13 Samford in the first round. As well, No. 3 seed Baylor was stellar in its first round, torching Colgate while shooting nearly 58% from the field and hitting 16 threes.
Here’s the results for what’s been an up-and-down weekend for the conference.
Big 12 March Madness record
- Big 12 March Madness Record Straight Up: 6-4
- Big 12 March Madness Record Against the Spread: 7-3
Big 12 March Madness Results
- No. 6 BYU lost to No. 11 Duquesne, 71-67
- No. 7 Texas defeats No. 10 Colorado State, 56-44
- No. 2 Iowa State defeats No. 15 Iowa State, 82-65
- No. 6 Texas Tech loses to No. 11 Texas Tech, 80-67
- No. 4 Kansas defeats No. 13 Samford, 93-89
- No. 3 Baylor defeats No. 14 Colgate, 92-67
- No. 1 Houston defeats No. 16 Longwood, 86-46
- No. 9 TCU loses to No. 8 Utah State, 88-72
- No. 2 Iowa State defeats, No. 7 Washington State, 67-56
- No. 7 Texas loses to No. 2 Tennessee, 62-58
- No. 3 Baylor loses to No. 6 Clemson, 72-64
- No. 1 Houston defeats No. 9 Texas A&M, 100-95
Big 12 National Championship Odds
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
