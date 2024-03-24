March Madness Big East Conference Record (UConn, Marquette, Creighton Advance)
By Reed Wallach
Despite having the defending National Champions Connecticut Huskies and a handful of formidable teams, the Big East was the victim of several “bid stealers” in conference championship week, shrinking the at-large bid pool.
With that being said, the Big East only sent three teams to the NCAA Tournament, but the conference is picking up the slack and showing how competitive it is, winning all of its game thus far with the No. 1 overall seed UConn leading the way.
The betting favorite to win it all again, Connecticut smoked No. 16 Stetson by 39 points while Creighton and Marquette each advanced to the Sweet 16 in similar fashion, winning its first round game in blowout fashion followed by tight wins against formidable PAC-12 foes.
Can the Big East show out yet again as the NCAA Tournament goes on? So far, the league looks more than capable of sending at least one team to the Final Four in a few weeks.
Here’s the results from the first weekend for the Big East.
New DraftKings Sportsbook users, don’t miss out on this new user bonus that is giving new users $150 in bonus bets when you place a first bet of just $5!
Big East March Madness record
- Big East March Madness Record Straight Up: 5-0
- Big East March Madness Record Against the Spread: 4-1
Big East March Madness Results
- No. 3 Creighton defeats No. 14 Akron, 77-60
- No. 1 UConn defeats No. 16 Stetson, 91-52
- No. 2 Marquette defeats No. 15 Western Kentucky, 87-69
- No. 3 Creighton defeats No. 11 Oregon, 86-73 (2OT)
- No. 2 Marquette defeats No. 7 Colorado, 81-77
- No. 1 UConn defeats No. 9 Northwestern, 75-58
Big East National Championship Odds
Don't miss any of our March Madness coverage, get it all right here!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.