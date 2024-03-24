March Madness Big Ten Conference Record (Illinois Cashes for Bettors in First Weekend)
By Reed Wallach
The Big Ten sent six teams to the NCAA Tournament in 2024 and it’s been mixed results but has teams looking forward to playing in the second weekend.
No. 1 seed Purdue did its part in the first round, but it’s been a truly impressive start for Illinois, who has taken care of two mid-majors en route to the Sweet 16.
Michigan State and Northwestern played admirably, winning its first round matchups, but both have grueling second round matchups. On Saturday, Michgian State couldn't sustain a hot start to beat No. 1 seed North Carolina. On Sunday, Northwestern faces a titanic task of beating defending champion UConn on Sunday.
The third group of teams that underwhelmed were Nebraska and Wisconsin, who each lost in the first round as favorites.
Here’s the results for the Big Ten through two rounds of NCAA Tournament play.
Big Ten March Madness record
- Big Ten March Madness Record Straight Up: 5-3
- Big Ten March Madness Record Against the Spread: 5-3
Big Ten March Madness Results
- No. 9 Michigan State defeats No. 8 Mississippi State, 69-51
- No. 3 Illinois defeats No. 14 Morehead State, 85-69
- No. 9 Northwestern defeats Florida Atlantic, 77-65
- No. 8 Nebraska loses to No. 9 Texas A&M, 98-83
- No. 1 Purdue defeats No. 16 Grambling State, 78-50
- No. 5 Wisconsin loses to No. 12 James Madison, 72-61
- No. 9 Michigan State loses to No. 1 North Carolina, 85-69
- No. 3 Illinois defeats No. 11 Duquesne, 89-63
Big Ten National Championship Odds
