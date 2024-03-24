March Madness Mountain West Conference Record (Poor Results for Six Bid League)
By Reed Wallach
The knock on the Mountain West for years has been its NCAA Tournament futility. While San Diego State broke through last season, making the Nationla Championship game, the same can't be said for the rest of the conference.
The Aztecs may need to lead the Mountain West yet again after a handful of concerning results, including Nevada blowing a late lead and New Mexico being uncompetitive. However, there were some other success stories, like Utah State advancing out of the first round and Colorado State winning a First Four Game.
San Diego State didn’t cover in its first game, but was able to get past UAB in a hard fought affair while Utah State blew out TCU before bowing out to Purdue in the second round.
It’s tough to look past Nevada’s blown lead, though when assessing the Mountain West, blowing a 17 point lead in the last six minutes to Dayton. As well, New Mexico no-showed its game
against higher seeded Clemson, closing as a favorite in the game, but losing by double digits.
We’ll see if San Diego State can make another March run to offset what was a banner regular season for the conference, sending six teams to the ‘Big Dance.’
Keep reading for the results for all Mountain West games in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
Mountain West March Madness record
- Mountain West March Madness Record Straight Up: 3-5
- Mountain West March Madness Record Against the Spread: 2-6
Mountain West March Madness Results
- No. 10 Colorado State defeats No. 10 Virginia, 67-42 (First Four)
- No. 10 Boise State loses to No. 10 Colorado, 60-53 (First Four)
- No. 10 Nevada loses to No. 7 Dayton, 63-60
- No. 10 Colorado State loses to No. 7 Texas, 56-44
- No. 5 San Diego State defeats No. 12 UAB, 69-65
- No. 11 New Mexico loses to No. 6 Clemson, 77-56
- No. 8 Utah State defeats No. 9 TCU, 88-72
- No. 8 Utah State loses to No. 1 Purdue, 106-67
- No. 5 San Diego State defeats No. 13 Yale, 85-57
Mountain West National Championship Odds
