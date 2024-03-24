March Madness Pac-12 Conference Record (All PAC-12 Teams Win First Round Games)
By Reed Wallach
After sending four teams to the NCAA Tournament in its final year as a conference, the PAC-12 has shined.
All four PAC-12 teams won its first round game, including Colorado who advanced out of the First Four against Boise State, and Arizona remains the favorite to win the West Region after winning both games in the first weekend.
Oregon, who won the PAC-12 Tournament to secure a bid in the NCAA Tournament, was one of the biggest stories of the first weekend, beating South Carolina by double digits before bowing out in double overtime to Creighton.
Elsewhere, Washington State rallied to beat Drake in the first round before losing to Iowa State in a competitive second round matchup.
Here’s how the PAC-12 stacks up from a straight up and against the spread perspective through the first weekend of the 2024 of the NCAA Tournament.
PAC-12 March Madness record
- PAC-12 March Madness Record Straight Up: 6-2
- PAC-12 March Madness Record Against the Spread: 5-3
PAC-12 March Madness Results
- No. 10 Colorado defeats No. 10 Boise State, 60-53 (First Four)
- No. 2 Arizona defeats No. 15 Long Beach State, 85-65
- No. 11 Oregon defeats No. 6 South Carolina, 87-73
- No. 7 Washington State defeats No. 10 Drae, 66-61
- No. 10 Colorado defeats No. 7 Florida, 102-100
- No. 2 Arizona defeats No. 7 Dayton, 78-68
- No. 7 Washington State loses to No. 2 Iowa State, 67-56
- No. 11 Oregon loses to No. 3 Creighton, 86-73 (2OT)
PAC-12 National Championship Odds
