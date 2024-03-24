March Madness SEC Conference Record (SEC Underwhelms in First Round)
By Reed Wallach
The SEC sent the second most teams to the NCAA Tournament, behind only the Big 12, but the team hasn’t enjoyed the success it had hoped given its seed lines.
The SEC was on the wrong side of the two biggest upsets of the 2024 NCAA Tournament with No. 3 Kentucky losing to No. 14 Oakland and No. 4 Auburn losing to No. 13 Yale in the first round. However, the likes of Tennessee has been able to advance to the second weekend of the ‘Big Dance.’
Elsewhere, Alabama scored the most points of any team in the first round, scoring 109 points on Charleston on Friday night, but the same can’t be said for Mississippi State, who lost by double digits in the first game of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.
South Carolina and Florida couldn’t keep the conference afloat in small spread games in the first round, each losing to PAC-12 foes Oregon and Colorado, respectively.
Meanwhile, Texas A&M took its momentum from the SEC Tournament, blitzing Nebraska in the first round. One of the few bright spots in what’s been a tough weekend for the conference.
Here’s the results and updated odds for all teams from the SEC.
SEC March Madness record
- SEC March Madness Record Straight Up: 4-5
- SEC March Madness Record Against the Spread: 3-6
SEC March Madness Results
- No. 8 Mississippi State loses to No. 9 Michigan State, 69-51
- No. 6 South Carolina loses to No. 11 Oregon, 87-73
- No. 3 Kentucky loses to No. 14 Oakland, 80-76
- No. 2 Tennessee defeats Saint Peter’s, 83-49
- No. 4 Auburn loses to No. 13 Yale, 78-76
- No. 7 Florida loses to No. 10 Florida, 102-100
- No. 9 Texas A&M defeats No. 8 Nebraska, 98-83
- No. 4 Alabama defeats No. 13 Charleston, 109-96
- No. 2 Tennessee defeats No. 7 Texas, 62-58
- No. 4 Alabama defeats No. 12 Grand Canyon, 72-61
- No. 9 Texas A&M loses to No. 1 Houston, 100-95
SEC National Championship Odds
