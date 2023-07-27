Marcus Stroman next team odds: Astros, Rangers among favorites to land Cubs ace at deadline
The latest odds for where Marcus Stroman will land at the trade deadline.
By Peter Dewey
The Chicago Cubs are in a tough spot at this point in the 2023 season, sitting six games out of the NL Central lead as the trade deadline nears.
Chicago’s front office has some major decisions to make on stars like Cody Bellinger and Marcus Stroman and their future with the team. If the Cubs want to compete for a playoff spot, the team needs to hold on to both players.
However, if the Cubbies are looking to continue bolstering their farm system for a rebuild, both players could be on their way out.
The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have released odds for Stroman’s next team, and after the Cubs there are a couple intriguing options for him to land.
Let’s check out the odds and the most likely landing spot for the Cubs’ ace at the deadline.
Marcus Stroman next team odds
If the Cubs don’t plan on re-signing Stroman, who has a player option for the 2024 season, then the club may want to sell high on the right-hander.
Stroman is 10-7 with a 3.51 ERA this season, but he’s struggled in the month of July – posting a 7.99 ERA in five starts. If that regression continues, the Cubs won’t be a playoff team even if they hold onto him.
Right now, the odds suggest that Stroman will remain in Chicago (+200), but two AL West contenders – Houston and Texas – are the top teams in the odds to land him.
Stroman himself has said he’d like to remain with the Cubs, but that may be out of his control.
“I know (Cody Bellinger) wants to stay, and I know I would love to stay here, but a lot of that is out of our control,” Stroman recently said. “At the end of the day, it’s a business and we have to treat it as such, even though we have a lot of love for this fanbase and this organization. I love being a Cub. I love everything about it.”
Why Marcus Stroman makes sense for the Astros
The defending World Series champion Houston Astros have been ravaged by injuries in the rotation this season, losing Luis Garcia, Jose Urquidy and Lance McCullers (all on the 60-day injured list).
That’s left them in a tricky spot by using inexperienced pitchers, and one could make the argument that Stroman would immediately be the team’s No. 2 behind All-Star Framber Valdez.
If the Astros want to make a push for the AL West crown and the No. 1 spot in the American League, adding a starter at the deadline is a must.
Why Marcus Stroman makes sense for the Rangers
The Texas Rangers have overachieved this season, and they’ve done a lot of it without offseason acquisition Jacob deGrom, who had to undergo Tommy John surgery.
How can the Rangers replace him? Well, trading for a starter like Stroman would certainly bolster a rotation led by Nathan Eovaldi, Jon Gray and Martin Perez.
Texas is the perfect team to target because it hasn’t made the postseason in several seasons and may want to guarantee a spot with a trade deadline move.
Other teams in the hunt for Marcus Stroman based on odds
There are a few other teams with 10/1 odds or shorter to land Stroman – including his former squad the Toronto Blue Jays:
- Los Angeles Dodgers: +700
- Tampa Bay Rays: +750
- New York Yankees: +1000
- Toronto Blue Jays: +1000
Ultimately, the Cubs’ decision on whether or not they plan to chase a playoff berth will determine Stroman’s fate at the deadline.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.