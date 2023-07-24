Mariners vs. Twins prediction and odds for Monday, July 24 (Trust the Twins at home)
The Twins and Mariners will face-off for the second time in a week, starting with a Monday night duel in Minnesota.
The Seattle Mariners won their weekend series against the Toronto Blue Jays, and now they'll head to Minnesota to take on the Twins for the second time in a week.
The two teams faced off in a four-game set in Seattle last week, with each team winning two games.
One of those games involved a pitching matchup between Luis Castillo and Kenta Maeda. The two pitched to a no-decision but it was the Twins that came out on top by a score of 6-3.
The two pitchers will meet again tonight.
Mariners vs. Twins odds, run line, and total
Mariners vs. Twins prediction and pick
Despite the Mariners seemingly having the pitching advantage in this one, I'm going to roll with the Twins to get the job done at home.
The Twins offense has been significantly better over the past month, coming in at ninth in the Majors in OPS at .761. The Mariners, over that same time frame, rank just 19th in OPS at .721.
Don't let Kenta Maeda's ERA scare you away from taking the Twins here. he has only made nine starts this season, and an April 26th start against the Yankees where he gave up 10 earned runs in 3.0 innings has inflated his ERA. Outside of that one start, he's been largely solid for the Twins, especially since returning to their rotation in late June.
It's also worth noting that Castillo has been much worse on the road this season. He has just a 1-4 record in seven road starts and his ERA frops from 2.79 at home to 3.51 on the road.
I'll back the Twins as short underdogs tonight.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.