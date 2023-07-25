Mariners vs. Twins prediction and odds for Tuesday, July 25 (Trust Pablo Lopez on Tuesday)
How to bet Mariners vs. Twins from our expert MLB bettor!
By Reed Wallach
The Minnesota Twins continue to look to hold off the rest of the AL Central with another win against the Seattle Mariners behind the arm of Pablo Lopez.
Lopez, acquired from the Marlins this pat offseason, was an All-Star this season and is just now starting to pitch like his best self. Can he keep it rolling against a Mariners team that is falling out of the AL Wild Card race?
Here are the odds for Tuesday's matchup:
Mariners vs. Twins Odds, Run Line and Total
Mariners vs. Twins prediction and pick
Lopez has been on a roll his last five starts, posting a 3.69 ERA with a 3.13 Fielding Independent Pitching (FIP), even though one of those stats included seven earned runs.
He will face a Mariners team that is bottom third in the big leagues in batting average this season and will struggle to keep up with Lopez's ability to generate swing and misses. Lopez has struck out more than four batters for every walk dished out in this five start stretch.
The Twins will have a tough test against emerging star George Kirby of the Mariners, but the team is hitting at its best right now, ninth in big league OPS over the last 30 days, per MLB.com. Kirby has the lowest walk rate in baseball this season, but the Twins have a noted hitting advantage of late.
While Kirby gives the Mariners a quality arm on the mound, I don't see the two teams as equals right now, I'll give the edge to Lopez, who is trending in the right direction for a Twins team that has won four straight.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.