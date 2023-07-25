Marlins vs. Rays prediction and odds for Tuesday, July 25
The Rays blew a chance to secure the AL East lead this weekend and it could slip away even further if their bats don't find a spark.
By Josh Yourish
This past weekend was the Tampa Bay Rays opportunity to slam the door shut on the AL East, but instead they dropped three of four games to the Orioles and now trail Baltimore by 2.5 games heading into this three-game series with the Miami Marlins. The Rays are 61-42 as they host the other Floridian team. Miami is 54-47 coming off a series loss to the Rockies.
Tyler Glasnow pitched well in Game 1 of that Baltimore series, but his team still fell 4-3. Today he’ll make his 11th start of the year and he comes into it at 3-3 with a 3.62 ERA. Glasnow will be opposed by Edward Cabrera who is 5-5 in 15 starts for Miami with a 4.50 ERA.
Let’s get into the odds for the Marlins and Rays in Tampa Bay tonight.
Marlins vs. Rays odds, run line and total
Marlins vs. Rays prediction and pick
The Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays both had phenomenal starts to the season. The Rays were running away with the best record in baseball and the Marlins looked like a clear playoff team. The thing about baseball; it’s a long season. The Miami Marlins got a win on Sunday over Colorado, but prior to that they had lost eight straight games including five against under .500 teams.
The Miami offense has taken a big step back this month with even Luis Arraez only hitting .333 in July. His overall batting average is down to .379. Their 76 runs scored this month rank 21st in baseball. That bad, but still a lot better than the Rays. Tampa Bay is last in runs scored in July with just 61 and a .637 OPS as a team.
Yandy Diaz has kept producing for the Rays, but Randy Arozarena and Wander Franco both have an OPS under .600 and are hitting below the Mendoza line. They’ll need Tyler Glasnow to be excellent and he likely will be. Glasnow’s only issue is staying healthy, but when he’s on the mound he’s always great. So far this year, he has 80 strikeouts to 18 walks in 54.2 innings. Glasnow’s FIP is 3.30, so even better than his strong ERA.
Glasnow is lights out and somebody pulled the plug on the Tampa Bay offense, so I’ll take the under in this one.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change