Marquette vs. Butler Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 13 (Take Home Underdogs Bulldogs)
By Reed Wallach
Marquette's winning streak is at seven games, and now faces the last team to beat the Golden Eagles, Butler, on the road on Tuesday night.
Butler has continued to build a solid NCAA Tournament case and a win at home against an elite Marquette team may be enough to get on the right side of the bubble. Can the Bulldogs secure a home win as small underdogs?
Let's break it all down:
Marquette vs. Butler Odds, Spread and Total
Butler vs. Marquette Betting Trends
- Marquette is 13-9-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Butler is 12-11 ATS this season
- Marquette has gone UNDER in 14 of 23 games this season
- Butler has gone OVER in 15 of 24 games this season
Marquette vs. Butler How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 13th
- Game Time: 6:30 PM EST
- Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Marquette Record: 18-5
- Butler Record: 16-8
Marquette vs. Butler Key Players to Watch
Marquette
Tyler Kolek: Kolek had a monsteorus second half against St. John's erasing a first half deficit to win by double digits at home. The guard had 27 points while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out 13 assists. After a few quiet games, Kolek has found his shooting stroke and the Marquette offense is looking like a Final Four version of it again.
Butler
Jahmyl Telfort: The Bulldogs offense has been potent all season, and Telfort has really emerged as the season goes on. He has been operating as a teams downhill threat, but he's a willing passer that is fresh off eight assists agianst Providence. He also is capable of scoring in bunches, putting up 26 points against Creighton two weeks ago. Can he out-duel the Golden Eagles at Hinkle Fieldhouse?
Marquette vs. Butler Prediction and Pick
The first meeting between these two was a bottom of sorts for Marquette, who squandered a halftime lead to lose on its home floor after making only five of 31 three-point attempts.
While many will rush to back Marquette in a revenge spot, I do believe there's some credence to taking the points with the home underdog, who have shown an ability to limit mistakes and shoot from the perimeter.
Butler has the lowest turnover percentage in Big East play while Marquette has the most turnover-centric defense in the conference. Further, the Golden Eagles play a compact defense that forces teams to shoot from the perimeter, which is fine with Butler, who is shooting 36% from deep in Big East games.
Yes, Marquette can score at a high level, but the team has rattled off seven straight wins and four straight covers, including a late flurry to cover a big number at home against St. John's. It feels like this is the time to sell on the Golden Eagles, who have a matchup with UConn on deck in a massive game.
I'll take the points with Butler at over a bucket.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!