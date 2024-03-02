Marquette vs. Creighton Prediction, Odds, and Key Players for Saturday March 2
One of the best games on Saturday's college basketball slate is the Big East showdown between No. 5 Marquette and No. 12 Creighton.
Both teams are behind UConn in the conference standings but that doesn't mean they have nothing to play for as they both jockey for seeding in the upcoming Big East tournament. A win for either side would also likely lead to a better seed in the NCAA Tournament later this month.
Marquette vs. Creighton odds, spread, and total
Marquette vs. Creighton betting trends
- Marquette is 8-1 ATS in its last nine games
- The OVER is 6-1 the last seven games Marquette played at Creighton
- Creighton is 5-1 AT in its last six games
- The OVER is 8-3 in Creighton's last 11 games
- Creighton is 11-2 ATS in its last 13 games played in March
Marquette vs. Creighton how to watch
- Date: Saturday, March 2
- Game time: 1:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha
- How to watch (TV): FOX
- Marquette record: 22-6 (13-4 in Big East)
- Creighton record: 121-8 (12-6 in Big East)
Marquette vs. Creighton key players to watch
Marquette
Stevie Mitchell: It's not Steve Mitchell's 8.2 points or 3.6 points per game that's going to be key in this matchup. It's moreso his defensive play, specifically his ability to turn the ball over. He's averaging 2.0 steals per game, which is going to be huge against a Creighton team that's dead last in opponent turnovers.
Creighton
Baylor Scheierman: There's no doubt that Baylor Scheierman is the key player for Creighton. He's leading the team in points (18.2) and rebounds (8.6) per game. Creighton is at its best when he gets hot from three so watch for him to put up shots from the perimeter early and often in this game.
Marquette vs. Creighton prediction and pick
I broke down my best bet for this game in today's edition of the "Daily Dunk":
"There is no doubt that Creighton can shoot the lights out on offense and shut their opponent's shooting down defensively, but there is one glaring hole in their game that makes me hesitant to lay points on them when they face stiff competition. They are the worst team in the country in turning the ball over. They rank 362nd out of 362 teams in opponent turnovers per possession and opponent turnovers per game, averaging just 7.9 opponent turnovers per contest.
"That leaves them with around a -3 turnover differential per game this season which is (and has) cost them when playing elite teams. Marquette is one of those elite teams as the Golden Eagles can hang with the Bluejays with their shooting but come into the game with the bonus of forcing twice as many turnovers per game as Creighton.
"I'll take the points with Marquette and hope the turnover battle is enough to keep this game close."
