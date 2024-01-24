Marquette vs. DePaul Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Jan. 24 (Lay it with the Golden Eagles)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Marquette-DePaul.
Marquette, the reigning Big East champion, took its lumps early on this season with a pair of non-conference losses (Purdue, Wisconsin) and a 2-3 start to Big East play.
The Golden Eagles are starting to turn it around after beating Villanova by 13 and going to Madison Square Garden and beating St. John’s by a point. Marquette should have no trouble with last-place DePaul, but can they cover a big number on the road?
Is there a new-coach bump for the Blue Demons? After an 0-7 start in Big East play, DePaul parted ways with head coach Tony Stubblefield midway through his third season in Chicago.
DePaul has turned to Matt Brady as its interim head coach while it looks for a new guy for the job. Does the coaching change provide a boost or will DePaul continue to get crushed in league action?
Here’s the betting preview for Wednesday with a best bet.
If you’re looking to bet on any NCAA game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Marquette vs. DePaul odds, spread and total
Marquette vs. DePaul betting trends
- Marquette is 9-8-1 ATS this season
- DePaul is 5-12-1 ATS this season
- Marquette is 6-8 ATS as a favorite this season
- DePaul is 2-10-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 6-12 in Marquette games this season
- The OVER is 8-10 in DePaul games this season
Marquette vs. DePaul how to watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 24
- Game time: 9 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- How to watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Marquette record: 13-5 (4-3 Big East)
- DePaul record: 3-15 (0-7 Big East)
Marquette vs. DePaul key players to watch
Marquette
Oso Ighodaro: Marquette has one of the Big East’s best backcourt behind Kam Jones and Tyler Kolek, but Ighodaro is bolstering the Golden Eagles’ frontcourt. The 6-foot-11 senior forward leads the team with 6.8 rebounds per game and is averaging 13.9 points per game. Over Marquette’s two-game winning streak, Ighodaro is 17-of-21 from the field, combining for 35 points, to go with 12 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks.
DePaul
Chico Carter Jr.: Big East defenses have not been kind to Carter, who is one of just two double-digit scorers for the Blue Demons this season. Carter, a senior guard, is averaging just 8.3 points per game against the Big East and has been held under 45% from the floor in seven of the last eight games. Carter missed the loss to Butler with a knee injury and it’s unclear if he’ll return to face Marquette. Without him, DePaul shot just 41.8% from the floor and committed 14 turnovers.
Marquette vs. DePaul prediction and pick
If Carter can’t go, it’s a dream matchup for Marquette’s dynamic guards. Jones and Kolek, the Big East Preseason Player of the Year, combine for 27.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game this season.
Marquette faces a DePaul defense that has allowed 80-plus points in five of seven conference games this season and the Golden Eagles rank third in the Big East in field goal percentage (46.5%) and are the No. 14 offense in KenPom in shooting from inside the arc.
Marquette’s defense has the ability to suffocate DePaul’s defense that could be without its leading scorer. Marquette ranks No. 11 in defensive efficiency and will get margin thanks to takeaways.
Marquette has the No. 7 turnover percentage in the nation and DePaul ranks No. 312 in turnovers, which could get ugly if Carter can’t suit up. Lay the large number with Shaka Smart’s squad.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.