Marquette vs. Villanova Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 30
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Villanova vs. Marquette on Tuesday.
By Reed Wallach
Marquette and Villanova meet in a Tuesday night showdown that serves as a must-win for the Wildcats.
Following a late game meltdown against Butler over the weekend, Villanova's losing streak stands at four games as the team hosts Marquette, who disposed of Kyle Neptune's bunch in Milwaukee earlier this month.
Are the Wildcats a good bet to get back on track, or will Marquette continue to rip off its winning streak, which stands at four games heading into the Tuesday night matchup?
Here's everything you need to know to bet on Marquette vs. Villanova.
Marquette vs. Villanova Odds, Spread and Total
Villanova vs. Marquette Betting Trends
- Marquette is 3-0-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Villanova is 10-10 ATS this season
- Villanova is 4-5 ATS in Big East play
- Marquette has gone UNDER in 13 of 20 games this season
Marquette vs. Villanova How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 30
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Marquette Record: 15-5
- Villanova Record: 11-9
Marquette vs. Villanova Key Players to Watch
Marquette
Tyler Kolek: Kolek's shooting is still lacking, but he's one of the best floor generals in the country. He has dished out double digit assists in three of his last four games and he has provided a consistent threat to a Marquette offense that is devastating at getting to the rim. Kolek and Oso Ighodaro are as potent of a pick-and-roll threat you will see in college basketball, and the team will look to dominate at the rim yet again.
Villanova
TJ Bamba: Bamba has scored in double figures in three straight games for the Wildcats, but all have been losses. However, the Washington State transfer getting acclimated to a heightened role can unlock the Wildcats 3-point reliant offense. Bamba is an aggressive driver that can finish around the rim, can that generate a new look against Marquette, who Villanova couldn't keep up with in the first meeting. In that game, Bamba had only six points in 29 minutes.
Marquette vs. Villanova Prediction and Pick
These two met on Martin Luther King Jr. Day when Marquette was mired in a Big East slump, but the team disposed of Villanova's normally compact defense en route to a 13-point win. The Golden Eagles still struggled to shoot from the perimeter, only 30% from deep while Villanova hit 14 three's, but Marquette shot 75% on two's and generated 12 turnovers to keep the visitors at bay.
Many will turn to Kyle Neptune's bunch after losing four straight (starting with the Marquette loss) and after the team blew a late lead on the road to Butler to lose in double overtime, but I think that's baked into this number quite a bit and I'll take Marquette as an underdog.
Marquette has been vulnerable along the perimeter, as the team's turnover-heavy defense allows three-point shots at the second highest clip in Big East play, but the Wildcats are struggling to get clean looks from distance, 282nd in open three rate, per ShotQuality.
Further, the Nova defense has been exposed, and Marquette's motion offense can put up a ton of points at the rim yet again, similar to the earlier meeting. Villanova is ninth in two-point field goal percentage allowed and ninth in turnover rate in league play.
This number closed Marquette -6.5 two weeks ago, and since then the Golden Eagles have returned to its elite ways with wins at St. John's while Villanova hasn't won a game. The market is overreacting to the "spot" on the Wildcats.
