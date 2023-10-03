Marshall vs. NC State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 6
The Wolfpack are making a quarterback change, can it jumpstart the offense?
By Reed Wallach
After another disheartening offensive performance, North Carolina State has made a quarterback change.
The Wolfpack are going back to last year's backup who finished the season in place of Devin Leary in M.J. Morris. Morris will step in for Virginia transfer Brennan Armstrong, who has struggled to get the team's offense on track this season following a 13-10 loss to Louisville last week.
NC State hosts Marshall this week in a non-conference matchup. The Thundering Herd already beat an ACC team in Virginia Tech earlier this season, but does the team have a second win in store?
Marshall vs. North Carolina State Odds, Spread and Total
North Carolina State vs. Marshall Betting Trends
- North Carolina State is 0-4-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Marshall is 2-2 ATS this season
- This is the first game Marshall is an underdog this season
- NC State has gone UNDER in four of five games
Marshall vs. North Carolina State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Game Time: 2:00 PM EST
- Venue: Carter-Finely Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CW
- Marshall Record: 4-0
- North Carolina State Record: 3-2
Marshall vs. North Carolina State Key Players to Watch
Marshall
Rasheen Ali: The veteran running back is averaging nearly six yards per carry and has nine touchdowns through four games for this rush first Thundering Herd offense. It has opened up the passing game as well, allowing sophomore Cam Fancher to lead a unit that is top 25 in passing success rate.
North Carolina State
M.J. Morris: Morris replaced Leary last season, so NC State has a proven commodity at quarterback. He made three starts, leading the team to wins against Virginia Tech and Wake Forest before a lackluster effort at Boston College. He finished those three starts with 610 yards and eight total touchdowns with one interception.
Marshall vs. North Carolina State Prediction and Pick
The Wolfpack had high hopes for Armstrong after landing him in the transfer portal but it hasn't played out on the field, ranking 117th in yards per play this season and outside the top 100 in both explosive run and pass rate.
The team will hope to get some juice out of the dynamic Morris as the offensive line has held up fairly well, ranking 28th in line yards and allowing only seven sacks on the year.
Even with questions about NC State's offense, it'll likely be the best unit Marshall's defense has seen after beating Albany, East Carolina, Virginia Tech and Old Dominion. Marshall's defensive numbers are impressive, 41st in yards per play allowed and top 20 in success rate allowed, but the team has been prone to big plays in the run game, allowing nearly six yards per carry.
Can this be the break out game for the Wolfpack offense after some duds early in the season? The team's defense has kept it afloat in games , allowing less than two points per drive and only three yards per carry (25th in the nation).
Marshall will look to pound the rock against this NC State defense and likely will come up short, putting the team in obvious passing situations where Fancher has struggled more often. I believe the Thundering Herd are catching the Wolfpack at the wrong time and will lay it with the home favorite.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
