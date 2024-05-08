Marvin Harrison Jr. Favored to Lead Rookies in Receiving Yards in 2024 Season
By Reed Wallach
With the dust settled from the 2024 NFL Draft, we can now start to project new players with their new teams.
Oddsmakers are releasing season long player props for rookies, including which receiver will have the most receiving yards. There were three top 10 picks at the position, but its the highest selected one that's the odds on favorite in Marvin Harrision Jr, who went No. 4 to the Cardinals.
Here are the odds for the award:
2024 NFL Rookie Receiving Yards Leader
- Marvin Harrison Jr: -150
- Malik Nabers: +480
- Keon Coleman: +700
- Xavier Worthy: +1200
- Rome Odunze: +1200
- Ladd McConkey: +1200
- Brian Thomas: +1800
- Ja’Lynn Polk: +3000
- Jermaine Burton: +3000
- Adonai Mtichell: +3000
- Brock Bowers: +3300
- Ricky Pearsall: +3500
- Xavier Legette: +3500
- Troy Franklin: +4000
- Malachi Corley: +4000
Marvin Harrison Jr. Favored to Lead Rookies in Receiving Yards
MHJ is one of the most highly touted rookie receivers to enter the league in some time, and will be the clear top target for the Cardinals, who have a fully healthy Kyler Murray under center this season.
He is rightfully the chalk, but there are plenty of talented wide receivers that can contend as well as fellow top 10 pick, Malik Nabers.
Nabers is the second choice in the market, but is in a worse situation as the Giants offense has far less upside and the team has other weapons in the passing game, including second year pro Jalin Hyatt. Further, there are questions if Daniel Jones will be available to start in Week 1 and Drew Lock could be competing for the award.
However, a lot of this award will come down to usage. While Rome Odunze was the third wide receiver chosen, Keon Coleman steps into a role with far higher upside despite being taken with the first pick in the second round.
Odunze, the No. 10 pick, is in Chicago with DJ Moore and Keenan Allen while Coleman is expected to have a high volume role, stepping in for Stefon Diggs with MVP candidate Josh Allen under center. Coleman is the third choice in the market.
There are plenty of other high upside wide receivers that can hit the ground running, including Xavier Worthy and Ladd McConkey, who have talented quarterbacks, respectively, that can lead to a higher than expected output with Worthy on the Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes and McConkey on the new-look Chargers with Justin Herbert.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.