Marvin Harrison Jr. Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds (Cardinals' Receiver is Strong Bet to Win Award)
Breaking down Marvin Harrison Jr.'s odds to be named Offensive Rookie of the Year at the conclusion of the 2024 NFL season.
Despite plenty of rumors that were swirling around leading up to the NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals stayed put at No. 4 overall and drafted the consensus top wide receiver prospect, Marvin Harrison Jr.
Harrison Jr. will go to a team that already has an established quarterback in Kyler Murray, which will not only boost his development as a receiver, but it has put him firmly in the mix to be named the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Let's take a look at this odds.
Marvin Harrison Jr. Rookie of the Year odds
Caleb Williams is set as the expected favorite to be named rookie of the year, after being taken No. 1 overall by the Chicago Bears, who have loaded their offense with weapons, but it's Marvin Harrison Jr. who comes in at No. 2.
At +650 odds, Harrison Jr. has an implied probability of 13.33% of winning the award. A $100 bet on him would yield a profit of $650 if he's able to achieve the feat.
Based on his situation alone, he was a leg up on the other top wide receivers selected in the draft. Malik Nabers may struggle in the Giants' offense with Daniel Jones throwing him the ball, and if Rome Odunze thrives with the Bears, the credit will likely be given to Williams.
The only two receivers who are going into arguably as good of a spot as Harrison Jr. is Keon Coleman to the Buffalo Bills and Ladd McConkey to the Los Angeles Chargers, both who, like Harrison Jr., will likely be the top receiving option for an established quarterback.
Don't let the fact he's a receiver scare you away from betting on him. Two of the last three winners of the award played the position including Garrett Wilson in 2022 and Ja'Marr Chase in 2021.
If the former Ohio State Buckeye can carry his college success to the NFL, he's going to immediately be an elite receiver in the NFL.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!