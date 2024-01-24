Maryland vs. Iowa Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Jan. 24 (Go over the total)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Maryland-Iowa.
Iowa continues to let it fly as one of the most high-flying offenses in the nation and have been a delight for over backers this season. The Hawkeyes are coming off an 84-70 loss to Purdue, but had won three straight in conference play before falling to the national title hopefuls.
Since losing to Michigan, Iowa is 5-1 at home in its last six games. Will they bounce back when Maryland comes to town?
The Terrapins have won seven of their last 11 but the Big 10 has been a different story after close losses to Northwestern and Michigan State, though Maryland did upset No. 10 Illinois on the road.
Here is the betting preview for Wednesday with a best bet.
Maryland vs. Iowa odds, spread and total
Maryland vs. Iowa betting trends
- Maryland is 7-12 ATS this season
- Iowa is 8-10 ATS this season
- Maryland is 3-5 ATS this season as an underdog
- Iowa is 6-5 ATS this season as a favorite
- The OVER is 7-12 in Maryland games this season
- The OVER is 13-5 in Iowa games this season
Maryland vs. Iowa how to watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 24
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Carver Hawkeye Arena
- How to watch (TV): Big 10 Network
- Maryland record: 11-8 (3-5 Big 10)
- Iowa record: 11-7 (3-4 Big 10)
Maryland vs. Iowa key players to watch
Maryland
Jahmir Young: The senior guard is going to take his shots, for better or worse. It’s been bliss in recent games for Young, who had 28 points and 8 assists in Maryland’s upset win over Illinois and poured in 36 points on 12-of-19 shooting in a 72-69 loss to Northwestern. He’s also getting to the line and converting, going 35-of-37 from the charity stripe in the last five games. Young is second in the Big 10 in scoring at 20.7 points per game and shoots 14.9 times per game, which is also second in the conference.
Iowa
Tony Perkins: Iowa’s high-scoring offense has had a different leading scorer in each of the last four games and Perkins, a 6-foot-4 guard, was next in line, going 10-of-19 from the floor for 24 points in Iowa’s loss to Purdue. Perkins has scored in double figures in each of the last nine games and has been the key facilitator for the Hawkeyes, averaging 4.2 assists per game. He had an 11-point, 15-assist double-double in Iowa’s 94-76 win over Nebraska Jan. 12.
Maryland vs. Iowa prediction and pick
The number still looks a tad low for an Iowa team that scores and gives up points in droves. Iowa is 8-2 to the over in its last 10 games and all seven of the Hawkeyes’ Big 10 games have surpassed this total.
Iowa has the No. 1 scoring offense in the Big 10 (86.1 points per game) and though Maryland has struggled overall, the Terrapins can take advantage of a Hawkeyes’ defense that is No. 113 in efficiency, per KenPom, and is No. 225 in defending shots from inside the arc. The biggest advantage for Maryland is on the offensive glass.
Maryland has been great at creating second-chance opportunities with the No. 55 in offensive rebounding percentage. Iowa likes to get out and go on offense, so its defense has lacked in rebounding the rock. The Hawkeyes’ defense rank No. 206 in offensive rebounding percentage. Iowa has been at its best at home this season, having scored over 100 points four times. Expect a shootout and go over the total.
