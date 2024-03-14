Maryland vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Big Ten Tournament Second Round (Target total)
Big Ten Tournament betting preview, prediction for Wisconsin vs. Maryland on Thursday, March 14.
By Reed Wallach
Wisconsin's poor play to close the season is a distant memory. The team is set to begin its Big Ten Tournament run against Maryland, who is trying to build on a first round victory against Rutgers.
The Badgers won the lone meeting against the Terps, 74-70 in Madison, but dropped three of four since then. Meanwhile, Maryland leaned on its elite defense to shut down a sputtering Rutgers offense to 51 points in the first round. With Wisconsin's offense out of sorts of late, can Maryland's defense show up yet again?
Here's our full betting preview for Big Ten Tournament action on Thursday:
Maryland vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread and Total
Wisconsin vs. Maryland Betting Trends
- Wisconsin is 2-8 against the spread (ATS) over the last 10 games
- Maryland is 13-19 ATS this season
- Wisconsin has gone OVER in eight of the last 10 games
- Maryland has gone UNDER in 20 of 32 games
Maryland vs. Wisconsin How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 14
- Game Time: 2:30 PM EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): Big Ten Network
- Maryland Record: 16-16
- Wisconsin Record: 19-12
Maryland vs. Wisconsin Key Players to Watch
Maryland
Jahmir Young: Young does it all for Maryland, and it was no different in the Big Ten Tournament opener. He scored 11 points, but grabbed eight rebounds and dished out seven assists. In the loss to Wisconsin last month, he scored 20 points as the only source of offense for the Terps.
Wisconsin
AJ Storr: Storr has seen his overall effectiveness drop a bit, mainly due to turnovers, and he'll be tasked with the Big Ten's best defense that shuts off the perimeter for opponents. Storr missed all three of his 3s in the first meeting, but was able to grab eight rebounds to help the Badgers get a win.
Maryland vs. Wisconsin Prediction and Pick
It's tough not to fancy the under with Maryland, who is limited to one reliable threat on offense.
The disciplined Badgers defense has been gashed from the perimeter, bottom 15 in 3-point percentage allowed, but the Terps won't contend from beyond the arc, bottom 20 in 3-point percentage on offense!
Meanwhile, the prodding Badgers offense will be tasked with using all of the shot clock to hunt for the best look against Maryland's defense that is 12th in effective field goal percentage defense and are especially stout around the rim, 44th in points allowed per possession against post ups according to ShotQuality, a key part of the Badgers offense.
I'll grab the under in this matchup.
