Maryland vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 20 (Target Total)
By Reed Wallach
Wisconsin still can't seem to shake its Big Ten woes, losing its fifth out of six games on the road at Iowa in overtime on Saturday.
The Badgers are back home in Madison to hopefully stop its skid against Maryland, who bolsters an elite defense, but an offense that can't create much outside of dynamic guard Jahmir Young. So, the rubber meets the road for Wisconsin, can the team win with margin against a Big Ten foe?
Here's our look at Tuesday night's showdown:
Maryland vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread and Total
Wisconsin vs. Maryland Betting Trends
- Wisconsin is 1-8-1 against the spread (ATS) in the last 10 games
- Maryland is 10-16 ATS this season
- Maryland has gone UNDER in 17 of 26 games this season
- Wisconsin has gone OVER in 15 of 26 games this season
Maryland vs. Wisconsin How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 20th
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Kohl Center
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Maryland Record: 14-12
- Wisconsin Record: 17-9
Maryland vs. Wisconsin Key Players to Watch
Maryland
Jahmir Young: Young is averaging 21 points per game this season, a team that regularly struggles to break into the mid-60s. He is a downhill threat that offsets a team that can't shoot a lick, 345th in three-point percentage. Can Young put together a big effort against a Wisconsin defense that has been struggling of late?
Wisconsin
Chucky Hepburn: Hepburn has taken a step back in the Wisconsin offense as a facilitator and defensive threat, and he'll be leaned on heavily against Maryland with Young's excellence as a self-creator. However, Hepburn is off one of his best games of the season, scoring 18 points and grabbing nine rebounds while tallying four steals after nearly leading Wisconsin to a win on Saturday at Iowa. Can the senior guard hit his stride down the stretch?
Maryland vs. Wisconsin Prediction and Pick
Even though Maryland's offense leaves a ton to be desired, I think the over is the course of action to take in this Big Ten matchup.
Maryland struggles to protect the ball, 13th in Big Ten turnover percentage, but Wisconsin isn't interested in pressuring the rock, ninth in conference turnover rate. The real issue is that Maryland is struggling to shoot, hitting on about 28% of its three in Big Ten play. However, ShotQuality deems that the Terps are due a four percent rise in three-point percentage and Wisconsin is a team ripe to be destroyed from the perimeter. The Badgers are 13th in opponent three-point percentage on defense but it's not all that much bad luck, the team is 296th in opponent open three rate, per SQ, meaning that the team allows a ton of good looks.
If Maryland's offense can hit on a few open threes, this total is far too low. While the Terps have a top-10 defense in terms of KenPom's adjusted defensive efficiency, I'll lean toward Wisconsin's offense, which has maintained its fine form despite its losing streak, third in effective field goal percentage in Big Ten play.
Further, both teams shoot over 75% from the free throw line, which helps our cause to go over this modest total.
