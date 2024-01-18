Massive Bet on Chiefs to Upset Bills Just Got Made
Someone just put big money on Patrick Mahomes to beat the Bills.
The Chiefs are underdogs as they head to Buffalo to face the red-hot Bills on Sunday in the AFC Divisional playoffs, but one bettors just made a massive wager on Kansas City to pull off the upset.
Based on several betting trends, the pick makes sense.
According to Ben Fawkes, who covers the betting industry, someone placed a $75,000 wager on the Chiefs moneyline at +122 odds for them to beat Buffalo outright. If the Chiefs pull off the upset, this bettor will win $91,500 in profit.
The Bills have won six straight games, a run that started with a 20-17 win over this Chiefs team in December. Quarterback Josh Allen has been nearly unstoppable during that time, accounting for 12 touchdowns, including 4 against the Steelers in the first round of the playoffs.
But facing Mahomes, Andy Reid and Chiefs is a different animal, and it's easy to understand why this person bet what would be more than a year salary for a lot of people on the Chiefs.
Beyond his two Super Bowl rings and countless other accolades, Patrick Mahomes has never lost to to Bills in the playoffs, leading the Chiefs to two wins in the last three seasons. Mahomes is also 7-3 straight up as an underdog in his career.
In their loss against Buffalo earlier this year, BetSided NFL betting expert Iain MacMillan points out the Chiefs outgained Buffalo 5.6 yards per play to 4.5 yards per play. On the season, MacMillan notes the Chiefs outranked the Bills in Net Yards per Play (+0.8) and also had the fifth best road Net Yards per Play at +0.5. He's betting the Chiefs at +2.5 points.
