Massive Shift in Odds to Win Mavericks-Thunder Series Favors OKC
By Reed Wallach
The most competitive projected series in the second round of the NBA Playoffs is the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. the Dallas Mavericks.
After some sportsbooks opened the No. 1 seed Thunder as underdogs against the No. 5 seed Mavericks, OKC has taken a flood of money to hold serve and advance to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2016.
The Thunder have a ton going for it, including home court advantage and a 3-1 regular season series victory against Dallas. Further, the team has better health after it was announced that Mavericks floor spacing big man Maxi Kleber will miss an indefinite period of time with a full dislocation of the AC joint in his shoulder.
Interest in the Thunder has continued to advance as the team is now a modest favorite to advance with the series set to get underway on Tuesday night in Oklahoma City.
OKC is a 3.5-point home favorite in Game 1, implying the two teams are rated very similar, but with a slight nod to the Thunder. In addition, the team would host a potential Game 7, so it makes sense on paper why the top seed is receiving the attention of sports bettors.
For now, here is the updated series price.
Mavericks vs. Thunder Series Odds
