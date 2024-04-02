Massive Wager on NC State to Win NCAA Tournament Advances to Final Four
2024 NCAA Tournament future bet relying on NC State to win the National Championship for a near-million dollar payout is into the Final Four!
By Reed Wallach
March Madness is for some wild futures to come to fruition, and this year is no different with NC State shocking the college basketball world.
The Wolfpack, who were not even near the NCAA Tournament bubble before a run through the ACC Tournament, are now into the Final Four, one of the most meteoric rises through the college basketball ranks. Some bettors are in line to profit big time if NC State keeps it up.
We are talking about a near-million dollar payout on this torrid run through the NCAA Tournament, but there is still a ways to go for the Wolfpack. NC State is a near-double digit underdog against Purdue in the Final Four, and will be a big pooch yet again in the National Championship, but the ability to hedge this ticket is becoming more realistic with only two games left.
Can NC State continue its improbable run? Here's the updated National Championship odds ahead of the Final Four.
2024 NCAA Tournament Winner Odds
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.