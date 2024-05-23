Massive Wager on Pacers to Win NBA Championship Revealed
By Peter Dewey
The Eastern Conference Finals are going to be quite the sweat for one New York bettor.
Earlier this postseason -- during the Indiana Pacers' first-round matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks -- a bettor wagered over $6,000 on the Pacers to win the NBA Finals at +7500 odds.
The bet -- if it wins -- would net this bettor nearly half a million dollars.
The Pacers have held up their end of the bargain so far, beating the injury-riddle Bucks and New York Knicks on their way to the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics.
However, Indiana entered the series with Boston as a massive underdog, and those odds have shifted even further in Boston's favor after the Pacers blew a late lead to lose Game 1 in overtime.
Not only did Indiana turn the ball over when up three points in the final seconds, but it proceeded to give up a 3-pointer to Jaylen Brown as well to allow the Celtics to force overtime.
Now, Indiana is facing a 1-0 series deficit and is a massive underdog in Boston in Game 2. Can the young Pacers knock off a Boston team that has been the best in the league all season long?
The odds are telling us that is unlikely -- a bad sign for this bettor's chances of cashing on this insane ticket.
Pacers vs. Celtics Series Odds for Eastern Conference Finals
- Pacers: +750
- Celtics: -1200
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Indiana is set at +750 to win the series with Boston. To put that in perspective, it means the Pacers have an implied probability of just 11.76 percent to even advance to the NBA Finals.
Boston has been heavily favored to win the title for quite some time, moving to an odds-on favorite in that market earlier this postseason. That's why losing Game 1 -- a matchup the Pacers could have taken -- is detrimental to their chances of pulling off a massive upset.
Latest Odds to Win NBA Championship
- Boston Celtics: -165
- Dallas Mavericks: +340
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +450
- Indiana Pacers: +3500
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
While the Pacers' odds have shrunk since this better wagered on them at 75-1, it hasn't been by as much as you'd expect for a team in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Indiana is +3500 to win the title, which is an implied probability of just 2.78 percent. Barring an injury to a key player on Dallas or Minnesota, the Pacers would be underdogs in the NBA Finals as well if they do somehow upset Boston.
Things could change quickly if the Pacers steal Game 2 -- and Boston is 0-2 in Game 2s this postseason -- but it's hard not to think that Game 1 was Indiana's true chance to steal a game.
With nearly $500K on the line in potential winnings these playoffs, you can bet that this bettor will be on the edge of their seat during Game 2 on Thursday night.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.