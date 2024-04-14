Masters Live Odds to Win Entering Final Round (Scottie Scheffler Odds On Favorite)
It's time to find a good spot on the couch and prepare for an unbelievable day of golf. Few events on the sports betting calendar live up to the final round of the Masters and today is looking like it's going to live up to expectations.
Scottie Scheffler holds the one-stroke lead heading into today as he tries to win his second Green Jacket. Collin Morikawa sits one stroke behind Scheffler and will play alongside him in the final group. The penultimate group will feature Max Homa, who is two strokes off the lead, and Masters debutant, Ludvig Aberg, who is three strokes off the lead.
Bryson DeChambeau (four strokes back), Xander Schauffele (five strokes back), Cam Davis (five strokes back), and Nicolai Gojgaard (five strokes) will all also be in the mix today.
Let's take a look at the live odds to win before the action is set to begin.
Live odds to win the Masters
Scottie Scheffler is set as the -115 favorite to win entering the final round. If you translate those odds to implied probability, he has a 53.49% chance of winning the major for the second time in three years.
The next golfers on the odds list lineup with the leaderboard. Naturally, the closer the golfer is to catching Scheffler, the better their odds are. Morikawa is second on the list at +350, then Mx Homa is +750, and Ludvig Aberg is +900. If you want to bet on someone with longer odds, your best options are Bryson DeChambeau at +2000 and Xander Schauffele at +3300.
If any final round of a major is going to provide us with chaos, it's the Masters. Augusta National has seen some unbelievable final rounds throughout the years and plenty of players have blown big leads in the second nine to eventually lose their grasp on the Green Jacket.
