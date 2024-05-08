Mavericks NBA Championship Odds Hinge on Luka Doncic's Health
By Reed Wallach
Tuesday night wasn't the start that the Dallas Mavericks had hoped for in its Western Conference Finals semifinals matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Mavericks lost 117-95 in Oklahoma City in Game 1 as Luka Doncic looked hobbled by an injury and was unable to get going against the depth of the Thunder perimeter defense. With questions about Doncic's effectiveness, who has been battling a knee injury all postseason, the Mavericks odds to win the series have plummeted.
Mavericks vs. Thunder Series Odds
Mavericks Struggle vs. Thunder
Doncic was shockingly ineffective in Game 1, as the Thunder had several different defenders check him as the rest of the Mavericks failed to take advantage. Doncic finished the game making only six of his 19 field goal attmepts, scoring only 19 points with nine assists.
Doncic talked down his injury postgame, but he was hobbled at different points after spending much of the first round on the injury report with a knee ailment.
The Mavericks didn't have homecourt advantage in this series, but were seen as better than the Thunder on a neutral floor, only slight underdogs before Game 1. However, after OKC's dominant effort there is a big concern that Dallas can hold up in a best of seven series, indicated in the odds shift.
Here are the odds for Thursday's Game 2, where Dallas looks to bounce back and take home court advantage.
Mavericks vs. Thunder Game 2 Odds, Spread and Total
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.