Mavericks NBA Finals Odds Surge Past Thunder, Timberwolves After Game 5 Win
By Peter Dewey
For the second time in the Western Conference semifinals, the Dallas Mavericks pulled off a road win in Oklahoma City, only this time it was to take a 3-2 series lead.
In NBA history, teams that win Game 5 in a 2-2 series have won the series 82 percent of the time, and the Mavericks went on to win their first-round series in six games after taking Game 5 against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Dallas entered Wednesday night's matchup at +1300 to win the title, but those odds have been slashed in half with it looking at a likely appearance in the Western Conference Finals.
Latest Odds to Win the NBA Championship
- Boston Celtics: -130
- Denver Nuggets: +255
- Dallas Mavericks: +750
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +1600
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +1800
- New York Knicks: +2500
- Indiana Pacers: +9000
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Dallas Mavericks Now No. 3 Choice to Win the NBA Finals
Prior to Game 5, the Mavericks were the No. 4 choice to win the title, sitting close to the Minnesota Timberwolves (+1600) in the odds.
However, a dazzling triple-double from Luka Doncic -- by far his best game of the series -- completely flipped things for Dallas. The Mavs made the Western Conference Finals in 2022, and now they're on the brink of getting back there in 2024.
While the Denver Nuggets are still the favorite in the West, that could change if they lose Game 6 on Thursday night against the Timberwolves.
Based on the history of teams closing out a series after winning Game 5, Dallas may be a little undervalued for a team that is likely going to play for a spot in the Finals starting next week.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.